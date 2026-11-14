Looking for a new feline friend in Atascadero, CA? These sweet cats at Woods Humane Society – North County are hoping for loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Weight: 3.6 lbs

3.6 lbs Shelter: Woods Humane Society - North County

Phone: (805) 466-5403

Tiny Crystal Gayle is a young brown tabby kitten looking for a safe, cozy home to grow up in. She’s still very small and will need a family ready for all the fun (and naps!) that come with a baby kitten.

👉 Meet Crystal Gayle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Weight: 3 lbs

3 lbs Shelter: Woods Humane Society - North County

Phone: (805) 466-5403

Little Rusty Roo is another adorable brown tabby kitten. She’s petite and still growing, and would love a gentle home where she can play, explore, and feel safe.

👉 Meet Rusty Roo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Weight: 4.1 lbs

4.1 lbs Shelter: Woods Humane Society - North County

Phone: (805) 466-5403

Fat Albert is a sturdy brown tabby kitten with a lot of growing still to do. If you’re ready for kitten energy and years of companionship, he might be your guy.

👉 Meet Fat Albert and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby and white

Weight: 4.1 lbs

4.1 lbs Shelter: Woods Humane Society - North County

Phone: (805) 466-5403

Kenny Rogers is a handsome brown tabby and white kitten. With his striking markings and baby age, he’s ready to bond with a family who will guide him as he grows.

👉 Meet Kenny Rogers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Male Personality: Described as super friendly , chill , handsome , affectionate , and playful once settled

Described as , , , , and Good with: Gets along well with most other cats

Gets along well with Shelter: Woods Humane Society - North County (Atascadero)

Phone: (805) 466-5403

Lestat is a calm, loving adult cat who’s ready to finally settle into a forever home. He enjoys gentle pets, loves spending time with his person, and has a playful side once he feels safe. If you’re looking for an easygoing companion who already knows how to relax, Lestat could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Lestat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Woods Humane Society - North County at (805) 466-5403 to confirm availability and ask about adoption fees and next steps. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Atascadero can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.