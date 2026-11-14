Thanksgiving is not the time to experiment with the mashed potatoes. Give me the familiar stuffing, creamy casseroles, and cranberry sauce everyone expects. Nobody wants to discover that their favorite holiday dish has had a makeover.

I have a soft spot for recipes that bring back the comfort of a familiar holiday table. The classics don't need fancy upgrades when they're already the dishes people come back for.

These 13 classic Thanksgiving recipes keep the holiday menu familiar, comforting, and full of crowd favorites. No unexpected twists, just good food and plenty of reasons to go back for seconds.

Creamy Mashed Potatoes. Photo credit: Renee Nicole's Kitchen.

Sweet Potato Casserole With Marshmallows and Pecans

Sweet Potato Casserole With Marshmallows and Pecans. Photo credit: Thermocookery.

My kids treat this sweet casserole more like dessert than a vegetable side dish every single November. A spiced sweet potato base topped with buttery pecans and gooey melted marshmallows makes everyone forget their manners and ask for seconds.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Casserole With Marshmallows and Pecans

Moist Southern Cornbread Dressing with Sausage

Moist Southern Cornbread Dressing with Sausage. Photo credit: Intentional Hospitality.

Toasted cornmeal cornbread dried into cubes forms the sturdy base for this sausage and herb dressing that my family adores. Mixing in breakfast sausage, celery, and fresh sage creates such cozy holiday flavor that guests happily load up their plates for seconds.

Get the Recipe: Moist Southern Cornbread Dressing with Sausage

Honey Glazed Carrots

Honey Glazed Carrots. Photo credit: Quick Prep Recipes.

Carrots can taste a bit boring on ordinary days, but a quick honey-garlic-butter glaze turns them into a bright holiday favorite. Tender carrot slices cook up sweet and glossy, making it easy to convince even the pickiest eaters to grab seconds.

Get the Recipe: Honey Glazed Carrots

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

Holiday dinners should include everyone at the table, which is why I love baking treats that fit different dietary needs without losing flavor. Smooth pumpkin filling made completely without animal products or gluten tastes so delicious that nobody notices, and guests always reach for seconds.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Pie

Stove Top Candied Yams Recipe

Stove Top Candied Yams Recipe. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

Nostalgic holiday memories always flood back when a pot of tender yams starts simmering in a sweet, buttery glaze on the stove. Rich, cozy spices coat every piece, making this classic side dish disappear before anyone can ask for seconds.

Get the Recipe: Stove Top Candied Yams Recipe

Crockpot Cranberry Sauce

Crockpot Cranberry Sauce. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

Winnipeg winters taught me to appreciate any recipe where the slow cooker does the heavy lifting while I stay warm. Tossing tart cranberries and sugar into the pot creates a bright homemade sauce that has everyone reaching back for seconds on Thanksgiving.

Get the Recipe: Crockpot Cranberry Sauce

Classic Deviled Eggs- Just 4 Ingredients

Classic Deviled Eggs- Just 4 Ingredients. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

Simple appetizers disappear faster than anything else whenever friends gather around my kitchen island before a holiday meal. Smooth, tangy egg yolks seasoned with basic pantry ingredients make these deviled eggs a timeless favorite that always requires a second batch.

Get the Recipe: Classic Deviled Eggs- Just 4 Ingredients

Pumpkin Pecan Pie

Pumpkin Pecan Pie. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

Fall baking at my house always features this wonderful pie combining pumpkin puree, pecans, and caramel. The creamy filling melts right on your tongue, ensuring that dessert plates get cleared and everyone asks for seconds.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Pecan Pie

Homemade Corn Casserole

Homemade Corn Casserole. Photo credit: Thermocookery.

Lin and Leo love corn, and this golden casserole disappears so fast my kids always ask for seconds before they finish their first bite. Made with real, simple ingredients, it bakes up tender, sweet, and comforting.

Get the Recipe: Homemade Corn Casserole

Turkey Gravy

Turkey Gravy. Photo credit: The Kitchen Magpie.

Good pan drippings are pure gold when you are trying to rescue a dry piece of turkey on Thanksgiving afternoon. Simmering those drippings into a rich, smooth gravy guarantees that everyone at the table will drown their plate and beg for seconds.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Gravy

Scalloped Potatoes and Ham

Scalloped Potatoes and Ham. Photo credit: The Creative Bite.

Heavy glass baking dishes hold the oven heat so well that this smoky ham and potato dish stays piping hot through the whole meal. Rich cream sauce coats every thin potato slice, which explains why the potluck line forms early and people always return for seconds.

Get the Recipe: Scalloped Potatoes and Ham

Green Bean Casserole

Green Bean Casserole. Photo credit: Thermocookery.

Holiday tables feel incomplete at my house unless someone brings a bubbling pan of green beans topped with crispy fried onions. Creamy mushroom sauce coats tender beans, and the only problem is that nobody stops at just one helping.

Get the Recipe: Green Bean Casserole

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

My digital publishing work keeps me glued to a screen all day, so whipping up a giant bowl of potatoes with cream cheese is my favorite kitchen therapy. They turn out so fluffy and rich that family members immediately crowd around for seconds.

Get the Recipe: Creamy Mashed Potatoes

I'm all for trying new things, just not with my favorite Thanksgiving dishes. What's the one dish that has to stay exactly the same?

The post 13 Classic Thanksgiving Recipes Where the Only Twist Is Seconds appeared first on At the Immigrant's Table.