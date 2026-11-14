Thanksgiving dinner already comes with enough kitchen juggling. The turkey needs its space, the casseroles are lined up, and there's always one more dish waiting to go in. Dessert doesn't need to join the queue!

I like having a few no-bake treats ready for days when the kitchen is working overtime. A little mixing, some chilling, and I can cross dessert off my list without turning on another appliance.

These 13 no-bake Thanksgiving desserts bring plenty of sweetness without the extra kitchen chaos. More time for guests, fewer dishes to juggle, and nobody has to know how easy dessert was.

No-Bake Strawberry Tiramisu. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

Heaven on Earth Cake

Heaven on Earth Cake. Photo credit: Thermocookery.

When my oven is completely packed with a giant turkey and side dishes, I rely on desserts that don't need heat. Soft angel food cake, cherry pie filling, and pudding layer together in a dish, chilling quietly in the fridge while you carve the main course.

Get the Recipe: Heaven on Earth Cake

Cherry Lush

Cherry Lush. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

This gorgeous dessert looks like it came from a fancy bakery, but it requires zero time near a hot stove. A buttery cookie crust, sweet vanilla cream, and bright red cherries chill in the pan until every slice holds its shape perfectly for holiday guests.

Get the Recipe: Cherry Lush

No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie. Photo credit: Intentional Hospitality.

If your family loves chocolate and peanut butter as much as mine does, this pie will disappear in five minutes. Silky peanut butter cream sits inside a dark cookie crust with a chocolate drizzle, chilling safely in the fridge so nobody guesses it skipped the oven entirely.

Get the Recipe: No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Gingerbread Cheesecake Recipe

Gingerbread Cheesecake Recipe. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

You can serve a rich holiday dessert without turning on the oven by prepping this ahead of time. Warm gingerbread spices blend into a creamy cheesecake that chills in the fridge, ready to slice the exact minute the turkey comes off the table.

Get the Recipe: Gingerbread Cheesecake Recipe

Vintage Cherries in the Snow Dessert

Vintage Cherries in the Snow Dessert. Photo credit: Thermocookery.

Most vintage recipes are classics for a reason, and this simple layered treat proves it every single November. Cubes of angel food cake, fluffy cream cheese filling, and bright cherries come together in ten minutes, waiting quietly in the fridge until you are ready for dessert.

Get the Recipe: Vintage Cherries in the Snow Dessert

Cranberry Fluff Salad

Cranberry Fluff Salad. Photo credit: Thermocookery.

Every holiday table in my house needs a bowl of something sweet, tart, and completely refreshing. Pineapple, tart cranberries, and fluffy marshmallows fold together in minutes, creating a chilled side dish that kids and adults fight over before dinner even starts.

Get the Recipe: Cranberry Fluff Salad

Gluten-Free Nanaimo Bars

Gluten-Free Nanaimo Bars. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

Guests with food allergies always feel so relieved when a rich, no-bake treat tastes this incredible. A sturdy chocolate base, creamy middle, and smooth chocolate top actually taste better after a night in the refrigerator, making them a stress-free make-ahead win.

Get the Recipe: Gluten-Free Nanaimo Bars

No-Bake Chocolate Pistachio Cake

No-Bake Chocolate Pistachio Cake. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

You can call this rich chocolate treat whatever you like, as long as you keep it far away from the oven. Smooth chocolate ganache and crunchy green pistachios come together in twenty minutes, chilling in the fridge to create a fancy slice with zero baking stress.

Get the Recipe: No-Bake Chocolate Pistachio Cake

No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake with Pudding Mix

No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake with Pudding Mix. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

Thanksgiving feels incomplete without pumpkin pie, but this creamy cheesecake skips the stressful crust-baking step entirely. Pumpkin, cream cheese, and pudding mix blend into a smooth autumn treat that chills comfortably while everyone enjoys the main meal.

Get the Recipe: No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake with Pudding Mix

Berry Trifle Recipe with Angel Food Cake

Berry Trifle Recipe with Angel Food Cake. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

Clear glass bowls show off dessert layers so well that nobody will guess how fast this came together. Store-bought angel food cake, vanilla pudding, and fresh berries stack up easily, chilling in the fridge while you manage the turkey.

Get the Recipe: Berry Trifle Recipe with Angel Food Cake

Caramel Apple Fluff

Caramel Apple Fluff. Photo credit: Thermocookery.

Sticky caramel apples are fun to eat until they pull your dental work out, which is why I prefer this fluffy bowl instead. Tart diced apples fold right into butterscotch pudding, marshmallow fluff, and caramel sauce for a quick autumn treat that requires zero oven time.

Get the Recipe: Caramel Apple Fluff

Easy Chocolate Mousse

Easy Chocolate Mousse. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

Fancy dinner parties always feel more special when individual chocolate cups are waiting in the fridge. Rich chocolate whipped into light, airy peaks feels like a huge bakery achievement, but it comes together with very little effort and no stove required.

Get the Recipe: Easy Chocolate Mousse

No-Bake Strawberry Tiramisu

Fruity strawberry juice gives this classic Italian dessert a fun twist that works wonderfully for autumn gatherings. Rich cream and fresh berries soften together inside the refrigerator, waiting quietly so you can focus entirely on dinner.

Get the Recipe: No-Bake Strawberry Tiramisu

One less thing in the oven means one less thing to worry about. That's my kind of holiday planning. Are you team no-bake?

The post Holiday Rush? Keep Your Cool With 13 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts appeared first on At the Immigrant's Table.