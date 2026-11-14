Onions are responsible for a lot of good dinners and a lot of watery eyes. I've chopped enough of them to know the struggle, but I'll never complain when they turn into golden, buttery toppings, cheesy dips, or the base of a really good skillet dinner.

I always have onions in my kitchen because they're one of the easiest ways to make everyday ingredients taste special.

These 17 onion recipes make every tear count, from French onion chicken and cheesy bread to crispy onion rings and caramelized onion dip. Keep the tissues nearby. You'll want seconds.

Homemade Onion Rings in the Air Fryer. Photo credit: Trop Rockin.

Creamed Onions

Creamed Onions. Photo credit: The Kitchen Magpie.

Anyone who thinks they hate creamed onions needs to try a warm spoonful of this rich, cozy side dish. Packing extra onion flavor into every creamy bite turns cutting board tears into a happy dinner discovery.

Get the Recipe: Creamed Onions

Smoked Cipollini Onions

Smoked Cipollini Onions. Photo credit: Or Whatever You Do.

Small cipollini onions get a wonderful, mellow flavor when you give them a gentle turn in the smoker. One bite of these sweet, tender morsels proves that cutting board tears are a very small price to pay for such a tasty side dish.

Get the Recipe: Smoked Cipollini Onions

French Onion Tart

French Onion Tart. Photo credit: Life Currents.

This crisp pastry shell filled with sweet, slow-cooked onions looks like it came straight from a French bistro. Plan for tears at the cutting board while you prep the onions, followed by happy smiles at the very first bite of dinner.

Get the Recipe: French Onion Tart

Apple Balsamic Onion Grilled Cheese

Apple Balsamic Onion Grilled Cheese. Photo credit: The Creative Bite.

You will definitely cry over the onions for this sandwich, but you will smile the second you take a bite. Sweet-tart apples and tangy balsamic vinegar make the caramelized onions taste even sweeter, giving a basic grilled cheese a very fancy grown-up upgrade.

Get the Recipe: Apple Balsamic Onion Grilled Cheese

Mexican Stuffed Onions

Mexican Stuffed Onions. Photo credit: Running To The Kitchen.

Most recipes treat onions like a quiet sidekick, but these Mexican stuffed onions make the vegetable the true star of the plate. Keep your tissues close while you carve out the centers, because stuffing them with savory fillings pays off at the very first bite.

Get the Recipe: Mexican Stuffed Onions

Homemade Onion Rings in the Air Fryer

Crispy panko-coated onion slices cooked in the air fryer give you all the crunch without any deep-fryer guilt. Slicing through sweet onions might sting your eyes for a minute, but these golden rings disappear off the serving plate almost instantly.

Get the Recipe: Homemade Onion Rings in the Air Fryer

Roasted Red Onions

Roasted Red Onions. Photo credit: Urban Farmie.

A pan of sweet, tender roasted red onions comes together in under thirty minutes and packs a huge punch of flavor. A few quick tears at the cutting board lead straight to caramelized wedges that make tacos, sandwiches, and salads taste incredible.

Get the Recipe: Roasted Red Onions

French Onion Chicken Skillet

French Onion Chicken Skillet. Photo credit: Thermocookery.

Your eyes will sting while you slice yellow onions for this dish, but the second cry comes from pure joy when you taste the sauce. Onions caramelize with a little thyme until the whole house smells like soup, and tender chicken baked with melted cheese in one pan makes the tears completely worthwhile.

Get the Recipe: French Onion Chicken Skillet

Easy French Onion Risotto

Easy French Onion Risotto. Photo credit: Or Whatever You Do.

Risotto has a fussy reputation, but this easy version keeps things wonderfully simple with creamy rice and sweet onions. The onions will make you cry at the cutting board, but the first cozy spoonful makes you forget all about the sting.

Get the Recipe: Easy French Onion Risotto

French Onion Chicken and Rice Casserole

French Onion Chicken and Rice Casserole. Photo credit: Thermocookery.

Whenever I need a comforting dinner that feels like a warm hug, this hearty casserole is my go-to choice. Push through the sting of chopping onions, and you get tender chicken and creamy rice baked under melted cheese into a dish that makes every tear worthwhile.

Get the Recipe: French Onion Chicken and Rice Casserole

Slow Cooker French Onion Meatballs

Slow Cooker French Onion Meatballs. Photo credit: Thermocookery.

Slice your yellow onions until you tear up, then let the slow cooker handle the rest. Tender beef meatballs simmer with sweet, caramelized onions in a rich broth, then a layer of melted Gruyère turns this into a comforting classic that makes dinner unforgettable.

Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker French Onion Meatballs

Easy Pickled Red Onions

Easy Pickled Red Onions. Photo credit: Little Bit Recipes.

Tacos and sandwiches get an instant flavor upgrade when you keep a jar of these bright, tangy pickles in the fridge. Slicing red onions takes just a moment of eye-watering work, but the crunchy, colorful results elevate every single meal you add them to.

Get the Recipe: Easy Pickled Red Onions

Cheesy Onion Bread

Cheesy Onion Bread. Photo credit: The Kitchen Magpie.

If you want to forget about onion tears instantly, bake a warm loaf of this cheesy bread. Tearing off a fresh piece gives you savory onion flavor and melty cheese in every bite, making all those tears at the cutting board totally worth it.

Get the Recipe: Cheesy Onion Bread

Easy Cheesy Tennessee Onions

Easy Cheesy Tennessee Onions. Photo credit: Not Entirely Average.

Butter, seasonings, and mountains of cheese bake sweet onion slices into pure Southern comfort food. Expect a few tears at the cutting board, but leave room for a completely clean baking dish at the end of dinner.

Get the Recipe: Easy Cheesy Tennessee Onions

Cheese and Onion Knishes

Cheese and Onion Knishes. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

A forgotten container of farmer's cheese at the back of my fridge led me straight to baking these savory pastries. Onions carry deep flavor into the filling, making the cutting board tears worth every second, while the soft cheese keeps the inside tender without getting runny.

Get the Recipe: Cheese and Onion Knishes

Traeger Smoked Cheesy Caramelized Onion Dip

Traeger Smoked Cheesy Caramelized Onion Dip. Photo credit: The Creative Bite.

Parties always need a great dip, and bringing a bowl of this smoky cheese creation guarantees a crowded snack table. The tears start at the cutting board, but the delicious combination of slow-cooked onions, smoke, and melted cheese makes it all worth it.

Get the Recipe: Traeger Smoked Cheesy Caramelized Onion Dip

French Onion Gnocchi

French Onion Gnocchi. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

If you love French onion soup and pillowy gnocchi, this cozy combination belongs on your weekly dinner menu. Pushing through the onion tears is mandatory, but the rich, cheesy payoff makes every drop of eye-stinging effort completely worth it.

Get the Recipe: French Onion Gnocchi

I'll happily put up with watery eyes for a dinner this good. Are you team raw onions, caramelized onions, or crispy fried onions?

The post The Cook Cries First but These 17 Onion Recipes Make It Worth It appeared first on At the Immigrant's Table.