You know you've made a good dessert when everyone stops talking and starts reaching for another bite.

I love that sweet-tart cranberry contrast against buttery crusts, creamy fillings, and sugary toppings. It keeps a dessert from becoming too sweet, especially after a big holiday meal.

These 15 cranberry desserts give the little red berry a starring role beyond the Thanksgiving sauce bowl. From fruity treats to rich, creamy bakes, there's plenty here worth saving room for. Just don't expect much conversation once dessert hits the table.

Cranberry Tartlets. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

Cranberry Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cranberry Chocolate Chip Cookies. Photo credit: Running To The Kitchen.

I'll take a cookie with cranberries over a plain chocolate chip cookie any day. The tart berries cut the sweetness, so every bite has a little chew and a little tang. Hand one over and see how long the talking lasts.

Get the Recipe: Cranberry Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cranberry Orange Cheesecake Bars

Cranberry Orange Cheesecake Bars. Photo credit: The Creative Bite.

Cheesecake in bar form is my kind of shortcut: easier to carry and easier to cut. Cranberry and orange go with a creamy cheesecake layer in a pan you slice into squares. Everyone gets a piece, and everyone gets quiet.

Get the Recipe: Cranberry Orange Cheesecake Bars

Cranberry Fluff Salad

Cranberry Fluff Salad. Photo credit: Thermocookery.

My kids ask for cranberry fluff before they even sit down, and I'm not going to argue with a 10-minute dessert. Cranberry sauce, crushed pineapple, mini marshmallows, and whipped cream get stirred together and chilled. It's sweet, cool, and a little silly, and people go quiet and keep scooping.

Get the Recipe: Cranberry Fluff Salad

Cranberry Orange Scones

Cranberry Orange Scones. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

Scones count as dessert in my book when cranberry and orange are involved. Tart berries and citrus make a bright bite that goes with tea or coffee. Don't be surprised if the room goes quiet while everyone tries one.

Get the Recipe: Cranberry Orange Scones

Baked Cranberry Cheesecake

Baked Cranberry Cheesecake. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

Shavuot and Thanksgiving are the two tables I'd bring this baked cranberry cheesecake to, and it fits both. The cranberry topping goes over the baked cheesecake and drizzles down the sides as you cut a slice. After that first forkful, the table tends to go quiet.

Get the Recipe: Baked Cranberry Cheesecake

Cranberry Orange Custard Pie

Cranberry Orange Custard Pie. Photo credit: The Creative Bite.

Custard pie feels old-fashioned to me, and cranberry and orange give it a fresh edge. The filling is creamy with a tart, citrusy bite, which works well after a big dinner. Cut it at the table and see who stops talking first.

Get the Recipe: Cranberry Orange Custard Pie

Almond Cranberry Cake

Almond Cranberry Cake. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

Many things I bake don't turn out, so a cake that does feels like a small win. This almond cranberry cake is the one that helped me calm down on my first day back in Canada. Sweet almond and tart cranberries make it a cozy, quiet kind of dessert.

Get the Recipe: Almond Cranberry Cake

Cranberry Curd Tart

Cranberry Curd Tart. Photo credit: Running to the Kitchen.

Curd in a tart shell is my idea of a pretty way to serve something tangy. The curd is smooth, the crust gives it a crisp edge, and each slice cuts neatly. One bite, and the forks go still.

Get the Recipe: Cranberry Curd Tart

Cranberry White Chocolate Bread (Gluten Free Option)

Cranberry White Chocolate Bread (Gluten Free Option). Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

Bread that tastes like dessert is my favorite kind of loaf, and this one belongs on a Thanksgiving table. Tart cranberries and mellow white chocolate sit under a white glaze, with a gluten-free option for guests who skip wheat. Cut a slice and see who goes quiet first.

Get the Recipe: Cranberry White Chocolate Bread (Gluten Free Option)

Paleo Orange Cranberry Cake

Paleo Orange Cranberry Cake. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

The holidays can make everything feel like it has to look perfect and taste perfect, and I'd rather keep dessert simple. This paleo orange cranberry cake is gluten-free and sugar-free, and it's as easy to make as it is to eat. Serve a slice with a cup of milky orange pekoe tea, and let the room settle.

Get the Recipe: Paleo Orange Cranberry Cake

Cranberry Orange Muffins

Cranberry Orange Muffins. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

Muffins count as dessert when they're this fruity, and I'll defend that. Tart cranberries and bright orange go into a muffin that works for breakfast or after dinner. Pass the basket, and the talking stops.

Get the Recipe: Cranberry Orange Muffins

Rustic Cranberry Galette

Rustic Cranberry Galette. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

I love that a galette is allowed to look uneven. The cranberries go in the middle, and the pastry edges fold up around them, so there's no pie dish to fuss with. The first slice is the quiet one.

Get the Recipe: Rustic Cranberry Galette

White Chocolate Bark Recipe With Cranberry And Pistachio

White Chocolate Bark Recipe With Cranberry And Pistachio. Photo credit: My Mocktail Forest.

Bark is my idea of an easy holiday dessert: white chocolate with tart cranberries and green pistachios. Break it into pieces, set it next to the coffee, and listen for the crunch.

Get the Recipe: White Chocolate Bark Recipe With Cranberry And Pistachio

Sparkling Frosted Cranberry Cookies

Sparkling Frosted Cranberry Cookies. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

Frosted cookies with a little sparkle make a plate look festive, and I love that. The cranberries give them a tart bite, so they don't taste only sweet. That first bite is where the table gets quiet.

Get the Recipe: Sparkling Frosted Cranberry Cookies

Cranberry Tartlets

Tartlets are small enough to hold in one hand, and I love that for a crowded table. Each little tart holds a cranberry filling, so everyone gets their own piece. Set out a tray and watch people go quiet while they decide on a second.

Get the Recipe: Cranberry Tartlets

The post 15 Cranberry Desserts That Make My House Go Quiet After the First Bite appeared first on At the Immigrant's Table.