You walk into the Christmas potluck, spot the dessert table, and count seven trays of cookies. They're all lovely, but someone's going to need something that isn't another sugar rush. This is your chance to be the person who brings the dish everyone crowds around before dessert.

I like potluck dishes that travel well, feed a crowd, and don't need much fuss once they hit the table. A hearty casserole, a savory appetizer, or a side dish can be a welcome change when everyone's brought something sweet.

These 17 Christmas potluck dishes give you plenty of savory and crowd-pleasing options to balance out all those cookies. Bring one, and watch people thank you for thinking beyond dessert.

Pomegranate Pistachio Whipped Feta. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

Sweet Potato Biscuits

Sweet Potato Biscuits. Photo credit: Running To The Kitchen.

Plain dinner rolls never excite anyone at a party, so I fold mashed sweet potato and crispy bacon bits into flaky biscuit dough that bakes in twenty-five minutes. They stay soft and buttery even at room temperature, making them ideal for passing around a crowded room.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Biscuits

Baked Brie with Figs

Baked Brie with Figs. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

Warm melted cheese always wins over a hungry crowd faster than a tray of gingersnaps, so I bake a wheel of brie topped with sweet figs and nuts. You pull it straight from the oven with a crusty baguette and watch everyone gather around the counter.

Get the Recipe: Baked Brie with Figs

Gingerbread Loaf

Gingerbread Loaf. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

Plates of dry sugar cookies get boring fast, so I slice up a thick, moist gingerbread loaf packed with warm ginger and dark molasses. It travels easily in foil and tastes amazing alongside a hot mug of coffee after everyone finishes dinner.

Get the Recipe: Gingerbread Loaf

Vintage Cherries in the Snow Dessert

Vintage Cherries in the Snow Dessert. Photo credit: Thermocookery.

My aunt used to bring a giant glass dish of angel food cake, sweet cream cheese filling, and bright red cherries to our family potluck every year. It takes ten minutes to layer together and gives guests a cool, fluffy spoonful instead of another crunchy cookie.

Get the Recipe: Vintage Cherries in the Snow Dessert

Pomegranate Christmas Cheese Ball

Pomegranate Christmas Cheese Ball. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

Every December potluck table seems buried under sugar cookies, so I show up with this savory goat cheese ball rolled in fresh rosemary and crunchy pomegranate seeds. Guests immediately crowd around the crackers for a salty, bright break from all the sweets.

Get the Recipe: Pomegranate Christmas Cheese Ball

Pineapple Cheese Ball With Pecans

Pineapple Cheese Ball With Pecans. Photo credit: Thermocookery.

Retro potluck recipes always get the best reactions, so I mix crushed pineapple into cream cheese and roll it in crunchy pecans before heading out the door. The sweet and salty flavor surprises everyone who walks past the crowded dessert table.

Get the Recipe: Pineapple Cheese Ball With Pecans

Cranberry & Whipped Feta Pinwheels

Cranberry & Whipped Feta Pinwheels. Photo credit: The Creative Bite.

Finger foods make mingling so much easier, so I spread whipped feta and tangy cranberry sauce onto soft tortillas and slice them into neat red-and-white spirals. They look cheerful on a platter and give guests a savory bite between rounds of holiday sweets.

Get the Recipe: Cranberry & Whipped Feta Pinwheels

Pecan Pie Casserole

Pecan Pie Casserole. Photo credit: Thermocookery.

Rolling out pie crust before a busy party stresses me out, so I bake a buttery shortbread base topped with gooey brown sugar filling and toasted pecans instead. You cut it into neat squares that give guests real pie flavor without needing plates or forks.

Get the Recipe: Pecan Pie Casserole

Cranberry Pecan Feta Dip

Cranberry Pecan Feta Dip. Photo credit: The Creative Bite.

Tart cranberries, crunchy pecans, and creamy feta cheese come together in five minutes when I need a colorful appetizer that stands out from the cookie platters. Serving it with pretzels or crackers gives people a sweet-and-salty bite while they mingle.

Get the Recipe: Cranberry Pecan Feta Dip

Gluten-Free Carrot Soufflé

Gluten-Free Carrot Soufflé. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

My friend with celiac disease rarely gets to eat anything at holiday parties, so I bake this soft, spiced carrot soufflé that feels like warm pudding. It sits right between a savory side and a sweet treat, giving everyone a comforting scoop without any flour.

Get the Recipe: Gluten-Free Carrot Soufflé

Air Fryer Whiskey, Sausage and Cranberry Stuffing

Air Fryer Whiskey, Sausage and Cranberry Stuffing. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

Savory stuffing is my favorite thing to eat in December, so I crisp up sausage, tart cranberries, and bread cubes with a splash of whiskey right in my air fryer. The edges turn golden and crunchy while the inside stays moist, giving the potluck table some real comfort food.

Get the Recipe: Air Fryer Whiskey, Sausage and Cranberry Stuffing

Sweet Potato Casserole With Marshmallows and Pecans

Sweet Potato Casserole With Marshmallows and Pecans. Photo credit: Thermocookery.

Potluck tables often lack warm side dishes, so I bring a bubbling pan of mashed sweet potatoes topped with crunchy pecans and toasted marshmallows. Even people who claim they only came for dessert end up going back for a second scoop.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Casserole With Marshmallows and Pecans

Christmas Salmon

Christmas Salmon. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

Everyone at our neighborhood party always brings brownies, which is why I bake a whole side of salmon topped with citrus slices and fresh herbs. It cooks in under an hour and gives people a real, hearty meal when they get tired of snacking on sugar.

Get the Recipe: Christmas Salmon

No Bake Peppermint Hot Chocolate Cheesecake

No Bake Peppermint Hot Chocolate Cheesecake. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

Leftover cocoa packets on my counter inspired me to fold crushed peppermint candies into a creamy, no-bake chocolate cheesecake that beats any cookie platter. You chill it in the fridge overnight and slice it up when people want a cool, rich dessert.

Get the Recipe: No Bake Peppermint Hot Chocolate Cheesecake

Homemade Corn Casserole

Homemade Corn Casserole. Photo credit: Thermocookery.

Canned corn, sour cream, and yellow cornmeal stir together in five minutes when I need a warm, golden side dish to balance out all the holiday sweets. It bakes up soft like spoonbread and pairs well with whatever main dishes other guests bring.

Get the Recipe: Homemade Corn Casserole

Elegant Christmas Salad

Elegant Christmas Salad. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

Heavy cookie trays always leave me craving something crisp, so I toss together mixed greens with sweet orange slices, tangy goat cheese, and crunchy walnuts. Bringing a big bowl of fresh salad guarantees you will be the hero of the potluck table.

Get the Recipe: Elegant Christmas Salad

Pomegranate Pistachio Whipped Feta

Store-bought cookie tins pile up fast at office parties, so I blend salty feta with honey and lemon zest into a smooth dip topped with red pomegranate seeds and green pistachios. It looks festive next to a stack of pita chips and disappears in minutes.

Get the Recipe: Pomegranate Pistachio Whipped Feta

I love Christmas cookies, but a potluck needs something savory to balance the sugar. What would you bring?

The post 17 Christmas Potluck Dishes to Bring When Everyone Else Brings Cookies appeared first on At the Immigrant's Table.