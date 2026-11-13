Thanksgiving dinner is not the time to make anyone feel awkward about what's in their glass. Maybe they're driving home, skipping alcohol, or simply not in the mood for wine. Whatever the reason, nobody should have to settle for plain water while everyone else gets something festive.

I like drinks that look a little dressed up without requiring a bartender's worth of effort. A splash of fruit, something bubbly, and a pretty garnish can make even a simple mocktail feel special.

These 19 alcohol-free Thanksgiving drinks bring enough color, sparkle, and seasonal flavor to make everyone want a refill. Nobody needs wine to have the prettiest glass at the table.

Easy Apple Cider Martini Mocktail. Photo credit: My Mocktail Forest.

The Best Non-Alcoholic Hot Toddy Recipe

The Best Non-Alcoholic Hot Toddy Recipe. Photo credit: My Mocktail Forest.

Chilly evening walks after dinner always make me want a warm mug in my hands, so I steep tea with honey, lemon, and warm spices. Sipping this soothing drink by the fire gives you all the comfort of a classic toddy with zero alcohol.

Get the Recipe: The Best Non-Alcoholic Hot Toddy Recipe

Non-Alcoholic Cranberry Punch

Non-Alcoholic Cranberry Punch. Photo credit: My Mocktail Forest.

Big family gatherings leave me zero time to play bartender, so I fill a large bowl with cranberry, pomegranate, citrus, and warm spices. Guests can ladle out their own sparkling glass whenever they want, and nobody ever asks where the wine bottles are.

Get the Recipe: Non-Alcoholic Cranberry Punch

Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Apple Cider Mocktail

Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Apple Cider Mocktail. Photo credit: My Mocktail Forest.

Passing out glasses with cinnamon stick stirrers lets every guest, kids included, share the exact same festive drink during dinner. Gentle bubbles make it feel just like champagne, so nobody ever feels like they are missing out on the wine.

Get the Recipe: Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Apple Cider Mocktail

Shirley Temple Mocktail

Shirley Temple Mocktail. Photo credit: My Mocktail Forest.

Kids at my holiday table always feel left out when adults clink glasses, so I pour sweet grenadine over cold lemon-lime soda for them. Dropping extra maraschino cherries on top turns the whole glass bright pink and keeps them thrilled all night.

Get the Recipe: Shirley Temple Mocktail

Non-Alcoholic Cherry Martini Mocktail

Non-Alcoholic Cherry Martini Mocktail. Photo credit: My Mocktail Forest.

Deep red drinks look stunning on a white tablecloth, so I pour tart cherry juice with a tiny drop of almond extract into real stemware. Adding a splash of lemon keeps it bright and smooth, making everyone feel like they are holding a classic cocktail.

Get the Recipe: Non-Alcoholic Cherry Martini Mocktail

Rosemary Grapefruit Mocktail

Rosemary Grapefruit Mocktail. Photo credit: My Mocktail Forest.

My brother never touches alcohol at family dinners, so I keep a batch of rosemary syrup ready to mix with fresh grapefruit juice for him. Topping the glass with lime and sparkling water gives you a crisp, bubbly drink that feels just as special as a cocktail.

Get the Recipe: Rosemary Grapefruit Mocktail

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew. Photo credit: My Mocktail Forest.

Long afternoons of cooking leave me needing a caffeine boost, so I blend cold brew coffee with pumpkin spice for a fun holiday pick-me-up. Serving it over ice gives coffee fans a bold, seasonal drink that feels way more exciting than plain drip coffee.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

Pumpkin Pie Martini Mocktail

Pumpkin Pie Martini Mocktail. Photo credit: My Mocktail Forest.

Leftover pumpkin puree from pie baking inspired me to shake up this creamy, spiced drink for my friends last November. Blending pumpkin with vanilla and warm spices creates a thick, cozy sip that tastes just like a slice of holiday dessert.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Martini Mocktail

Non-Alcoholic Pumpkin Ale

Non-Alcoholic Pumpkin Ale. Photo credit: My Mocktail Forest.

Beer lovers at my Thanksgiving table always appreciate having a cold, spiced pumpkin brew they can enjoy all afternoon. Pouring this alcohol-free version gives them that warm fall flavor they love without slowing anyone down before dinner.

Get the Recipe: Non-Alcoholic Pumpkin Ale

Apple Cider Ginger Beer Mocktail

Apple Cider Ginger Beer Mocktail. Photo credit: My Mocktail Forest.

Five minutes before the doorbell rings, I stir apple cider with spicy ginger beer and fresh citrus for an effortless welcome drink. Garnishing each glass with a cinnamon stick and a crisp apple slice gives guests a bubbly treat right away.

Get the Recipe: Apple Cider Ginger Beer Mocktail

Non-Alcoholic Cinnamon Rum Martini Mocktail

Non-Alcoholic Cinnamon Rum Martini Mocktail. Photo credit: My Mocktail Forest.

Dark November afternoons always make me crave warm spices, so I shake alcohol-free rum with cinnamon syrup for a cozy pre-dinner sip. Pouring it into a chilled glass gives guests that rich, bold flavor they expect from a holiday bar without any spirits.

Get the Recipe: Non-Alcoholic Cinnamon Rum Martini Mocktail

Thyme Cranberry Orange Mocktail

Thyme Cranberry Orange Mocktail. Photo credit: My Mocktail Forest.

Fresh herbs from my garden always make holiday drinks feel fancy, so I started steeping thyme into warm simple syrup for my Thanksgiving table. Mixing that herbal syrup with tart cranberry and sweet orange juice makes a grown-up drink that keeps everyone happy without any wine.

Get the Recipe: Thyme Cranberry Orange Mocktail

Non-Alcoholic Cranberry Spritzer Mocktail

Non-Alcoholic Cranberry Spritzer Mocktail. Photo credit: My Mocktail Forest.

Sharp cranberry juice and fresh lime are always in my fridge during November because they turn into a quick spritzer in seconds. Adding club soda gives you a light, refreshing glass that pairs nicely with heavy turkey and stuffing.

Get the Recipe: Non-Alcoholic Cranberry Spritzer Mocktail

Non-Alcoholic Blueberry Kir Royale

Non-Alcoholic Blueberry Kir Royale. Photo credit: My Mocktail Forest.

Holiday toasts feel much more fun when everyone can join in, so I spoon sweet blueberry syrup into flutes and top them with alcohol-free bubbly. The deep purple color looks gorgeous as we raise our glasses around the dinner table.

Get the Recipe: Non-Alcoholic Blueberry Kir Royale

Virgin Pomegranate Fizz Mocktail

Virgin Pomegranate Fizz Mocktail. Photo credit: My Mocktail Forest.

Pretty glassware makes any simple drink feel like a celebration, so I mix tart pomegranate juice with lime and bubbles in tall flutes. It takes almost no effort to stir together and gives guests something crisp to hold while chatting in the kitchen.

Get the Recipe: Virgin Pomegranate Fizz Mocktail

Toasted Almond Mocktail Recipe

Toasted Almond Mocktail Recipe. Photo credit: My Mocktail Forest.

Dessert drinks are my favorite part of hosting, and this creamy mix of alcohol-free coffee liqueur, almond flavor, and caramel tastes like a treat. Shaking it over ice makes a smooth, rich sip that satisfies a sweet tooth right alongside the pumpkin pie.

Get the Recipe: Toasted Almond Mocktail Recipe

Non-Alcoholic Old Fashioned Mocktail

Non-Alcoholic Old Fashioned Mocktail. Photo credit: My Mocktail Forest.

My dad loves a classic whiskey drink before dinner, so I use alcohol-free spirits, bitters, and orange peel to capture that exact smoky taste. Stirring it over a big ice cube gives him a serious, slow-sipping drink without the next-day headache.

Get the Recipe: Non-Alcoholic Old Fashioned Mocktail

Pomegranate Ginger Mocktail

Pomegranate Ginger Mocktail. Photo credit: My Mocktail Forest.

Pomegranate seeds look like little jewels floating in a glass, which is why I love pairing the juice with spicy ginger beer for guests. Tossing in a few fresh mint leaves takes two minutes and delivers a fizzy drink nobody wants to put down.

Get the Recipe: Pomegranate Ginger Mocktail

Easy Apple Cider Martini Mocktail

A sticky rim of maple syrup and cinnamon sugar always gets my guests talking before they even take their first sip. Shaking chilled apple cider with lemon juice and caramel syrup gives you a crisp autumn drink that steals the show at dinner.

Get the Recipe: Easy Apple Cider Martini Mocktail

The wine can have its place, but so can a pretty glass of something alcohol-free. What's your favorite drink to serve at Thanksgiving?

The post 19 Alcohol-Free Thanksgiving Drinks So Good Nobody Misses the Wine appeared first on At the Immigrant's Table.