19 Thanksgiving Mains for People Who Secretly Don’t Like Turkey

I'll admit, I find it funny how much attention turkey gets at Thanksgiving when plenty of people are really waiting for everything else on the table.

I didn't grow up with Thanksgiving as a family tradition, so I never had the same attachment to turkey being the one and only holiday centerpiece.

After moving to Canada, I came to appreciate the gathering, the generous table, and all the different dishes people bring. And honestly, a beautiful roast chicken, tender beef, or a pan of something hearty can make just as memorable a holiday meal.

These 19 Thanksgiving mains are for anyone who would happily let turkey sit this one out.

Holiday Beef Wellington. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

Crockpot Cranberry Pork Loin

Crockpot Cranberry Pork Loin. Photo credit: Thermocookery.

That mid-holiday panic completely vanishes when you let your slow cooker turn a simple pork loin into a sweet seasonal centerpiece. Tart cranberries, honey, and herbs simmer with the pork all afternoon, giving you tender slices coated in a glossy fruit glaze.

Get the Recipe: Crockpot Cranberry Pork Loin

Red Wine Braised Short Ribs

Red Wine Braised Short Ribs. Photo credit: Or Whatever You Do.

I secretly gave up on dry roast turkey years ago, choosing instead to bring these tender short ribs to our holiday dinner. The beef braises low and slow in a rich red wine sauce until it falls apart at the touch of a fork.

Get the Recipe: Red Wine Braised Short Ribs

Dutch Oven Whole Chicken

Dutch Oven Whole Chicken. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

My grandmother always said a perfectly roasted chicken beats a giant, dry turkey any day of the week. Rubbing garlic butter under the skin helps this whole bird roast with golden, crispy skin and extra-juicy meat in your Dutch oven.

Get the Recipe: Dutch Oven Whole Chicken

Glazed Ham With Marmalade (Sticky Sweet Crusted)

Glazed Ham With Marmalade (Sticky Sweet Crusted). Photo credit: Intentional Hospitality.

My mom always preferred a sticky glazed ham over turkey, a tradition that kept our holiday table from dry meat. A sweet orange marmalade glaze bakes onto the spiral-sliced ham, forming a caramelized, crispy crust everyone fights over.

Get the Recipe: Glazed Ham With Marmalade (Sticky Sweet Crusted)

Slow Cooker Cranberry Short Ribs

Slow Cooker Cranberry Short Ribs. Photo credit: Thermocookery.

Cold November winds make me want rich, melt-in-your-mouth beef way more than standard holiday poultry. Beef short ribs simmer all day in red wine and tart cranberries until the sauce turns thick and the meat pulls apart without a knife.

Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Cranberry Short Ribs

Slow Cooker Cranberry Chicken

Slow Cooker Cranberry Chicken. Photo credit: Thermocookery.

Skipping turkey stress is as simple as dumping fresh cranberries and chicken into your crockpot on Thanksgiving morning. The fruit breaks down into a sweet, tart sauce as the meat simmers, giving you all those classic holiday flavors without any dry meat.

Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Cranberry Chicken

Pomegranate Chicken With Walnuts

Pomegranate Chicken With Walnuts. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

My parents introduced me to this Persian-inspired chicken dish, and it completely improved our holiday menu. Chicken thighs simmer gently in a tangy sauce made from sweet pomegranate molasses and ground walnuts until the meat turns silky and tender.

Get the Recipe: Pomegranate Chicken With Walnuts

Holiday Beef Wellington

My family loves when dinner feels like a special event, and wrapping a tender beef roast in buttery pastry does just that. Tenderloin steak and a savory mushroom paste bake inside a golden, flaky puff pastry crust for a show-stopping meal that beats turkey every time.

Get the Recipe: Holiday Beef Wellington

Stuffed Shells with Spinach and Ricotta

Stuffed Shells with Spinach and Ricotta. Photo credit: Renee Nicole's Kitchen.

Vegetarian family members always feel so cared for when I skip the turkey and put this golden pasta bake at the center of the spread. Jumbo pasta shells get packed with creamy ricotta and spinach before baking under marinara sauce and gooey mozzarella.

Get the Recipe: Stuffed Shells with Spinach and Ricotta

Cranberry Balsamic Roast Beef

Cranberry Balsamic Roast Beef. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

A simple chuck roast becomes a holiday-worthy feast when you roast it with fresh cranberries and sweet balsamic vinegar. The pan juices cook down into a glossy sauce that balances sweet and tangy flavors over every tender slice of beef.

Get the Recipe: Cranberry Balsamic Roast Beef

Cheesy Beef Lasagna

Cheesy Beef Lasagna. Photo credit: The Kitchen Magpie.

My kids straight-up cheer whenever I ditch traditional holiday poultry for a big, bubbling pan of homemade lasagna. Layers of seasoned ground beef, rich tomato sauce, ricotta, and melted mozzarella bake together into the ultimate crowd-pleasing feast.

Get the Recipe: Cheesy Beef Lasagna

Slow Cooker Beef Bourguignon

Slow Cooker Beef Bourguignon. Photo credit: Thermocookery.

My family gets so much more excited for a warm beef stew on Thanksgiving than a giant bird nobody really finishes. Tender beef chunks, carrots, and mushrooms simmer all day in red wine inside your slow cooker, giving you a cozy holiday meal with zero oven stress.

Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Beef Bourguignon

Greek Vegetarian Moussaka

Greek Vegetarian Moussaka. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

My European roots make me love serving a rich layered casserole instead of standing over a heavy roasting pan all morning. Tender roasted eggplant and zucchini slices layer with a spiced tomato sauce under a smooth, creamy béchamel topping that bakes up golden brown.

Get the Recipe: Greek Vegetarian Moussaka

Traeger Prime Rib Roast

Traeger Prime Rib Roast. Photo credit: Or Whatever You Do.

My husband happily took over main dish duties the year we traded our holiday bird for a wood-fired beef roast outside. Smoked low and slow on the grill, this prime rib gets an incredible seasoned crust while keeping the inside perfectly juicy and tender.

Get the Recipe: Traeger Prime Rib Roast

Chicken Marbella Ottolenghi

Chicken Marbella Ottolenghi. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

Turkey is fine, but I would much rather bring a tray of this sweet-and-savory Mediterranean chicken to the holiday table. Prunes, capers, and olives marinate with garlic before roasting in the oven to give you a bold, juicy main that outshines traditional poultry every time.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Marbella Ottolenghi

Beef Tenderloin Recipe with Winter Vegetables

Beef Tenderloin Recipe with Winter Vegetables. Photo credit: Renee Nicole's Kitchen.

Leo always asks why we should settle for dry white meat when we can have a tender, juicy roast beef on the table. A simple reverse-sear method cooks the beef tenderloin to perfection, then a sage brown butter sauce gets spooned over roasted root veggies.

Get the Recipe: Beef Tenderloin Recipe with Winter Vegetables

Stuffed Pork Loin

Stuffed Pork Loin. Photo credit: Girl Carnivore.

My friends used to look at me funny when I skipped the turkey, but one bite of this savory pork spiral won them right over. Tender pork loin rolls around a filling of spinach, garlic, and fresh herbs, then bakes into a stunning, sliceable main.

Get the Recipe: Stuffed Pork Loin

Vegetarian Shepherd's Pie

Vegetarian Shepherd's Pie. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

Hosting Thanksgiving without turkey got a whole lot easier once I started serving this hearty vegetable pie as our main dish. Brown lentils, peas, and carrots simmer in a thick savory gravy under a golden, fluffy blanket of mashed potatoes.

Get the Recipe: Vegetarian Shepherd's Pie

Butternut Squash Wild Rice Pilaf

Butternut Squash Wild Rice Pilaf. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

I created this colorful grain dish for a Thanksgiving gathering where nobody at the table actually wanted to eat meat. Nutty wild rice, roasted butternut squash cubes, dried cranberries, and toasted pecans toss together into a gorgeous, naturally filling main.

Get the Recipe: Butternut Squash Wild Rice Pilaf

If turkey isn't your favorite part of Thanksgiving, what would you rather see in the middle of the table?

The post 19 Thanksgiving Mains for People Who Secretly Don’t Like Turkey appeared first on At the Immigrant's Table.