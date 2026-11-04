If Stuffing Is Your Favorite Part of Thanksgiving, These 12 Recipes Are Mandatory

Some people come to Thanksgiving for the turkey, some wait for the pie, and I'm perfectly happy admitting I'm there for the stuffing.

I didn't grow up with Thanksgiving as a family tradition, so stuffing wasn't one of those dishes I had childhood expectations about, but I quickly understood why people get so particular about it.

Crispy edges, soft centers, plenty of herbs, and all those little variations that make one version completely different from the next can turn a side dish into the part everyone wants seconds of.

These 12 stuffing recipes are for anyone who thinks Thanksgiving dinner is simply better when there's plenty of stuffing on the table.

Chorizo Cornbread Stuffing. Photo credit: Stetted.

Garlic and Herb Stuffing

Garlic and Herb Stuffing. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

Garlic butter is my absolute weakness, so folding plenty of minced garlic and fresh parsley into dry bread cubes was a total no-brainer. The bread soaks up all that garlicky broth in the oven to give stuffing purists a rich, fragrant side dish that steals the show from the main roast.

Get the Recipe: Garlic and Herb Stuffing

Baked Italian Sausage Stuffing

Baked Italian Sausage Stuffing. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

My family will straight-up revolt if there isn't a sausage-heavy dressing sitting right next to the turkey on the buffet line. Savory Italian sausage, diced onions, and herbs get baked until the top forms a crunchy crust while the middle stays soft and moist.

Get the Recipe: Baked Italian Sausage Stuffing

Almond, Cranberry And Sweet Potato Stuffing Casserole

Almond, Cranberry And Sweet Potato Stuffing Casserole. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

My mom made sure our holiday spread included a colorful gluten-free bake, so nobody ever felt left out of the stuffing feast. Sweet potato cubes, tart dried cranberries, and crunchy almonds bake together with autumn herbs for a golden dish that delivers all those cozy holiday flavors without any bread.

Get the Recipe: Almond, Cranberry And Sweet Potato Stuffing Casserole

Cornbread Chestnut Stuffing

Cornbread Chestnut Stuffing. Photo credit: Running To The Kitchen.

My holiday plate is always 90% stuffing, so adding buttery, sweet chestnuts to homemade cornbread cubes felt like a dream come true. The sweet chestnuts soften right into the spiced bread as it bakes, creating a rich dish that every true stuffing fan needs on their table.

Get the Recipe: Cornbread Chestnut Stuffing

Chorizo Cornbread Stuffing

Spicy Mexican chorizo completely transformed our usual holiday side dish the first time I crumbled it into a batch of sweet cornbread. The spicy sausage oils soak straight into the golden cornbread crumbs as it bakes, delivering a bold punch of flavor that keeps people coming back for seconds.

Get the Recipe: Chorizo Cornbread Stuffing

Classic Thanksgiving Stuffing

Classic Thanksgiving Stuffing. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

Mom always insisted that a traditional holiday table falls apart without a giant, steaming pan of classic celery and herb dressing. Soft bread cubes soak up rich turkey broth and sage until the top bakes up golden and crisp, giving you that exact nostalgia every stuffing lover craves.

Get the Recipe: Classic Thanksgiving Stuffing

Air Fryer Whiskey, Sausage and Cranberry Stuffing

Air Fryer Whiskey, Sausage and Cranberry Stuffing. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

Mom raised an eyebrow when I first suggested making our holiday dressing in the air fryer, but those extra-crispy edges won her over instantly. Ground sausage cooks down with a splash of whiskey, tart cranberries, and bread cubes for a tender center and super-crisp top in just twenty minutes.

Get the Recipe: Air Fryer Whiskey, Sausage and Cranberry Stuffing

Crock Pot Stuffing

Crock Pot Stuffing. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

Stovetop panics fade when you let your slow cooker handle the dressing while you focus on the turkey. Your bread cubes, herbs, and broth simmer gently on low heat all morning, coming out soft, warm, and ready to serve without taking up precious oven space.

Get the Recipe: Crock Pot Stuffing

Gluten Free Stuffing with Mushrooms for Turkey

Gluten Free Stuffing with Mushrooms for Turkey. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

Being gluten-free used to mean missing out on the best part of Thanksgiving, but this mushroom-packed version changed everything for me. Pre-cut gluten-free bread cubes soak up savory sautéed mushrooms, celery, and warm broth, creating a soft center and golden top that rivals any traditional recipe.

Get the Recipe: Gluten Free Stuffing with Mushrooms for Turkey

Sausage Stuffing with Fresh Herbs

Sausage Stuffing with Fresh Herbs. Photo credit: Stetted.

Fresh rosemary and sage plucked straight from the garden make all the difference when you are building a top-tier holiday side. Toss ground pork sausage and crisp celery with toasted bread cubes and fresh herbs to create a savory, comforting bake every stuffing devotee must try.

Get the Recipe: Sausage Stuffing with Fresh Herbs

Cauliflower Stuffing with Sausage and Pecans

Cauliflower Stuffing with Sausage and Pecans. Photo credit: Vanilla Bean Cuisine.

I was skeptical about skipping bread on Thanksgiving until I tasted how savory and tender roasted cauliflower florets get with ground sausage. The roasted cauliflower soaks up all the pan drippings, while crunchy pecans add a great bite, making this a must-have for low-carb guests.

Get the Recipe: Cauliflower Stuffing with Sausage and Pecans

Chicken Stuffing Casserole

Chicken Stuffing Casserole. Photo credit: Blackberry Babe.

Leo always asks why we only eat dressing once a year, so this easy weeknight chicken-and-stuffing bake became a regular fixture at our house. Shredded chicken breast and tender vegetables bake under a thick layer of savory herb stuffing, and you get that holiday taste anytime.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Stuffing Casserole

If stuffing is the first thing you reach for at Thanksgiving, which one of these would you want beside your turkey?

The post If Stuffing Is Your Favorite Part of Thanksgiving, These 12 Recipes Are Mandatory appeared first on At the Immigrant's Table.