13 Brussels Sprouts Dishes Even Kids Eat Without Being Bribed

Brussels sprouts can make kids suspicious before dinner even hits the table.

I've seen enough vegetable negotiations to know that "just try one" can turn into a full debate, so I'm always happy to find recipes that make the vegetable easier to love without hiding it completely.

Roast them until the edges are crisp, then add cheese, a sweet glaze, or a good sauce, and suddenly the same sprouts that were getting side-eyed disappear from the plate.

These 13 Brussels sprouts dishes are the ones I'd make when I want the kids to eat their vegetables without bribery, bargaining, or a second dinner.

Brussels Sprouts Pasta. Photo credit: Running to the Kitchen.

Crispy Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts With Feta, Pomegranate And Balsamic

Crispy Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts With Feta, Pomegranate And Balsamic. Photo credit: At the Immigrant's Table.

Leo and Lin used to turn their noses up at boiled greens until I blasted whole sprouts in the air fryer until crunchy. Tossing crispy halves with salty feta, sweet balsamic glaze, and ruby pomegranate seeds turns this vegetable into a sweet snack kids actually beg to eat.

Get the Recipe: Crispy Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts With Feta, Pomegranate And Balsamic

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon, Pecans and Cranberries

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon, Pecans and Cranberries. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

Crispy bacon bits mixed with sweet dried cranberries will get almost any child to try a spoonful of roasted greens. Roasting halved sprouts with crunchy pecans and bacon lets savory juices coat the vegetables for a colorful dish kids eat happily.

Get the Recipe: Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon, Pecans and Cranberries

Roasted Brussels Sprouts on the Stalk

Roasted Brussels Sprouts on the Stalk. Photo credit: Running to the Kitchen.

My kids gasped when I pulled a whole stalk of sprouts out of the oven, turning dinner prep into an instant kitchen adventure. Roasting the entire stalk with maple syrup and oil caramelizes the outer leaves so kids can pluck their own sweet, crispy sprouts right off the stem.

Get the Recipe: Roasted Brussels Sprouts on the Stalk

Brussel Sprouts Casserole

Brussel Sprouts Casserole. Photo credit: Low Carb - No Carb.

My household treats this bubbly bake like a special treat because it smothers green sprouts under a thick blanket of melted cheese. Folding halved sprouts into a rich cream sauce and baking until bubbly makes a cozy side dish picky eaters clean off their plates.

Get the Recipe: Brussel Sprouts Casserole

Roasted Brussels Sprout Pomegranate Pancetta Feta Casserole

Roasted Brussels Sprout Pomegranate Pancetta Feta Casserole. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

My dinner guests are always amazed when kids ask for second helpings of this bright, colorful holiday casserole. Roast sprouts with salty pancetta, then fold in feta and fresh pomegranate seeds for a sweet, savory pan meal everyone enjoys.

Get the Recipe: Roasted Brussels Sprout Pomegranate Pancetta Feta Casserole

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Almonds and Feta

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Almonds and Feta. Photo credit: Renee Nicole's Kitchen.

My mom taught me that a little crunch and cheese can convince even the pickiest eater to try a new vegetable. Roast sliced sprouts over high heat until caramelized, then toss with toasted sliced almonds and salty feta for a savory side dish that disappears off every plate.

Get the Recipe: Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Almonds and Feta

Balsamic Glazed Brussels Sprouts

Balsamic Glazed Brussels Sprouts. Photo credit: Renee Nicole's Kitchen.

That sweet, tangy glaze coated over pan-roasted sprout halves makes this side dish taste almost like candy to little ones. Roasting sprouts in a hot oven until the outer leaves turn paper-thin and crispy lets the balsamic drizzle soak into every fold for a bite kids love.

Get the Recipe: Balsamic Glazed Brussels Sprouts

Garam Masala Brussels Sprouts

Garam Masala Brussels Sprouts. Photo credit: Renee Nicole's Kitchen.

This simple spice trick changed how my family views green vegetables on busy weeknights. Tossing sprout halves in warm Indian spices and olive oil before roasting caramelizes the edges, creating a sweet, savory bite that hides any bitter taste.

Get the Recipe: Garam Masala Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts Pasta

My kids never even notice the greens in this dinner because shredded sprouts melt right into the warm, buttery pasta strands. Thinly shave sprouts and pan-sear them with garlic and Parmesan for a rich noodle dish kids gobble up without complaint.

Get the Recipe: Brussels Sprouts Pasta

Steak, Goat Cheese & Roasted Brussels Sprouts Flatbread

Steak, Goat Cheese & Roasted Brussels Sprouts Flatbread. Photo credit: The Creative Bite.

It only took hiding green veggies on top of a crispy pizza crust to make my kids fall in love with roasted sprouts. Layer tender steak slices, tangy goat cheese, and shredded sprouts over warm flatbread for a fun finger-food treat that needs no bribes.

Get the Recipe: Steak, Goat Cheese & Roasted Brussels Sprouts Flatbread

Casserole with Brussel Sprouts

Casserole with Brussel Sprouts. Photo credit: Tiny Batch Cooking.

This cozy baking pan is my go-to secret for getting whole vegetables on the table without triggering dinner-table drama. Simmer tender sprouts in a garlic cream sauce under a crispy breadcrumb topping for every bite that's rich, crunchy, and kid-approved.

Get the Recipe: Casserole with Brussel Sprouts

Bacon Wrapped Brussels Sprouts

Bacon Wrapped Brussels Sprouts. Photo credit: Low Carb - No Carb.

That classic party trick, wrapping savory bacon around tender sprout centers, works like magic on young eaters. Pinning smoky bacon strips around whole sprouts before baking crisps up the outside while keeping the vegetable center soft and sweet.

Get the Recipe: Bacon Wrapped Brussels Sprouts

Sweet and Spicy Korean Brussels Sprouts Recipe

Sweet and Spicy Korean Brussels Sprouts Recipe. Photo credit: Veggie Chopsticks.

A splash of sweet honey sauce tossed over pan-seared sprouts completely transforms this green vegetable into an addictive dinner bite. Searing sprout halves over high heat until charred, then coating them in a mild, tangy glaze, makes them crisp, flavorful, and kid-friendly.

Get the Recipe: Sweet and Spicy Korean Brussels Sprouts Recipe

If Brussels sprouts usually cause a little dinner-table drama at your house, which one of these would you try first?

The post 13 Brussels Sprouts Dishes Even Kids Eat Without Being Bribed appeared first on At the Immigrant's Table.