    Your Weekly Horoscope: Magnetic Obsession (10/28-11/3)

    This week features two major astrological highlights. On Friday, November 1, 2024, a Scorpio new moon initiates emotional renewal. When La Luna is in the realm of the Scorpion, the energy can get heavy. However, by fully feeling our feelings, we rewire our brains to look at matters through a thoughtful, intentional, and meaningful lens. We're ready for transformation, even if it means making peace with our shadow side.

    On Saturday, November 2, Mercury enters Sagittarius. The planetary messenger can struggle in this sign by filtering their thoughts. Remember, just because it holds truth doesn't mean it has to be spoken on. There's a time and place, and tact, tone, and intention matter just as much as transparent communication. Avoid arguments, especially regarding differing beliefs and values people stubbornly fix on.

    Taurus, Scorpio, and Sagittarius have an active week.

    Taurus

    With the Scorpio new moon highlighting their relationship sphere, Taurus is finding new ways to connect and make meaningful commitments.

    Scorpio

    With a new moon in their sign, Scorpio is confronted and must purge emotions to find the truth that sets them free.

    Sagittarius

    Sagittarius feels social, chatty, and cerebral as Mercury enters their sign.

    Aries Weekly Horoscope

    Aries is focused on their emotional transformation this week. Relationships require rejuvenation as a Scorpio new moon occurs in their intimacy sector. There's restored hope as all parties lay their true thoughts and feelings out for all to see. Enough with the mind games, power trips, or misunderstandings. Get vulnerable. Go deep. Give love a fair shot.

    Taurus Weekly Horoscope

    This week's Scorpio new moon highlights Taurus' relationship sector. Love is on their mind. Their heart expands, opening up to new possibilities they can share within partnerships. Others gather around to get a glimpse of Taurus' radiant aura. Although they may attract a lot of attention, even obsessive desire from outsiders, they must filter connections that don't stand the test of time.

    Gemini Weekly Horoscope

    As Mercury enters Sagittarius, Gemini seeks intellectual stimulation in their social life. Their partnerships deepen in meaningful conversation and shared opinions. However, the opposite can also apply. This week may reveal differences in values with others in your life. Can you find a compromise or agree to disagree? Or does it change your perspective?

    Cancer Weekly Horoscope

    This week, Cancer feels romantically inspired. A Scorpio new moon on November 1 highlights their pleasure sphere, inspiring creative visionary aims. Their lover becomes their muse. Cancer can still expect to feel love if they're single through close partnerships with friends, family, and the like. Their inner child is ready to run free, but first, they must confront heavy emotions to heal.

    Leo Weekly Horoscope

    This week features a Scorpio new moon. Leo craves new beginnings and emotional catharsis regarding their personal life. Their psyche is sensitive; however, this is precisely what they need to allow intuitive downloads to shift their mindset accordingly. Pay attention to spiritual omens, dreams, and other divine signs. The coming days inspire changing your ways and breaking generational patterns.

    Virgo Weekly Horoscope

    Virgo's planetary ruler, Mercury, enters Sagittarius this week. Mercury, ruling over cerebral matters, inspires Virgo to focus on their public life matters. Their career sphere is activated. Mercury allows them to problem-solve professional dilemmas, get innovative, and impress others with their witty charm. However, they must be mindful of using a filter when expressing their thoughts.

    Libra Weekly Horoscope

    Libra is focused on practical matters this week. With the Scorpio new moon hitting their money sphere, it becomes increasingly important to them to accomplish their goals. Their intentions are focused on bettering themselves and their life direction. New opportunities to invest or receive money may unfold.

    Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

    This week, a new moon occurs in their sign. Scorpio is determined to level up. Their life path sphere is activated, inspiring hope for the future. Decisions are based on their intuitive insights and emotional breakthroughs, centering their inner knowing above all else.

    Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

    As Mercury enters their sign, Sagittarius is sharp. They're up to date with cutting-edge outlooks, creating intellectual breakthroughs. Their life path sector lights up, yielding intelligent choices. This is a great week to socialize, study, and learn new skills to benefit your trajectory.

    Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

    Capricorn has luck on their side this week, so should they listen to their instinctual nature. The Scorpio new moon highlights their progressive sphere, leading to uplifting evolutions. In particular, expansion occurs via quality connections, whether professional or interpersonal. There is also potential hope for redefined visions for the future, allowing more ideal outcomes instead of settling. Don't cling to what's familiar. Grow.

    Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

    Aquarius is focused on career matters. A Scorpio new moon highlights their career sphere, leading to emotional breakthroughs. Their professional beginnings are centered on intuitive awareness and honoring their emotional needs. They cannot separate their feelings from their vocation. Both need to be honored to progress and fulfill themselves.

    Pisces Weekly Horoscope

    This week's Scorpio new moon pushes Pisces out of their comfort zone. As this emotive lunation hits their philosophical sector, they purge themselves of repressed feelings. They can no longer intellectualize their experience to cope. To find liberation and healing, they must honor their emotional needs. Their worldview expands, granting more self-respect for their "illogical," intuitive side.

    Brian Dennard
    1d ago
    yes lord let us be blessed & progress!
    Erich King
    1d ago
    I fully agree
