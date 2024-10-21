Your Weekly Horoscope: Secretive Scorpio Season (10/21-10/27)

Scorpio season begins on October 22. As we fade out of Libra season, our emphasis shifts from diplomacy, harmony, and far-reaching connections to meaningful depth, transformation, and relationships that bring soulful development.

What's in store for your week ahead, according to astrologers? Read for your zodiac sign. If you know your rising sign, take note, as this will help you gain the most accurate insight for your upcoming days.

Weekly Horoscopes for October 21 to 27, 2024, for Each Zodiac or Rising Sign

Read for your sun sign and rising sign.

Aries Weekly Horoscope (10/21-27): Soulful Discussions

As the Sun enters Scorpio, Aries's conscious intentions become more intense. Their desires feel all-encompassing, urging them towards soulful contemplation. This zodiac's transformation sector lights up with activity, pushing them to prioritize transformative moves within relationships. Get deep with loved ones.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope (10/21-27): Vulnerability is Key

Relationships are the hallmark of Taurus this week. As the Sun enters Scorpio, their mood becomes more serious. Connections act as a mirror for this zodiac to confront what they've been avoiding within themselves. The energy is far from superficial. For interpersonal dynamics to evolve, they must bear it all.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope (10/21-27): Shifting Goals

As Scorpio season begins, Gemini must address their responsibilities in a new light. Time feels demanding. Therefore, they'll need to evaluate who and what matters most or is of urgency to be most productive. Remember, Gemini, you can say no, set boundaries, and prioritize your well-being. It's okay to change your mind.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope (10/21-27): For Now or Forever?

Cancer's romantic life is brimming with fresh developments as the Sun enters Scorpio. Love is far from surface level. This Water sign won't be able to handle lovers who lack depth, loyalty, or meaning in their lives. Therefore, this can be a test for relationships that won't stand the test of time. However, long-term love will find a way to grow closer through the darkness.

Leo Weekly Horoscope (10/21-27): Deep Emotions

As Scorpio season begins, Leo notices their minds lingering on nostalgic matters. To evolve, they must pay homage to their roots or history. Where they've come from influences their choices in the present moment, for better or worse. Focusing on their psychological makeup, they can't tell the difference between the past and here and now, which will allow them to evolve intentionally.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope (10/21-27): Mental Peace First

Virgo is asked to focus on where their thoughts keep circling back to. As the Sun enters Scorpio, this zodiac's intellectual sector lights up. Meditation, journaling, and organizing their many trains of thought will allow them to reach emotional clarity. Don't choose from a scattered place. Prioritize settling into certainty through mindful introspection.

Libra Weekly Horoscope (10/21-27): Realistic Standards

As the Sun enters Scorpio, Libra's self-worth becomes a hot topic. The universe will push this zodiac to transform and reframe their ideas around who they are, what they need, and their essential values. What can be compromised, changed, or worked on? What parts cannot? Get clear for practical and emotional success.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope (10/21-27): Lucky You

Scorpio is the star of the cosmos this week. As their season begins, self-confidence oozes out of their aura. Their decisions must put themselves as the center of their universe. Evolution follows them throughout the coming days. Their only job is to surrender to the divine timing and trust the process of becoming the most excellent version of themselves.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope (10/21-27): Reality Check

Scorpio season brings up interesting emotions for Sagittarius. As the Sun enters their subconscious sector, it's time to excavate forgotten secrets. What have they buried away at a time when they didn't have the emotional strength to confront it? This stage of evolution dares Sagittarius to look at reality head-on.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope (10/21-27): Refreshed Game Plan

Scorpio season lights up Capricorn's social sector. Exciting opinions of the future are presented to this Earth sign in the company of like-minded individuals. Their journey asks them to transform their ideas of lack, embracing the idea that miracles are right around the corner.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope (10/21-27): See Me Now?

As Scorpio season stirs deep waters in Aquarius' career sector, this zodiac must lead with integrity. All eyes are on them. Their public image is shifting to reflect the inner work they've emotionally labored at for months. This chapter dares them to take up space. They're worth investing in and trusting in professionally.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope (10/21-27): Faithful Faires

Changes occur within Pisces this week. As Scorpio season begins, their philosophical sector lights up with potential. This zodiac must confront serious matters, such as mortality, limited agency, and divine surrender to transform. What beliefs lead them to find authentic, soulful inner peace? They must reconnect to their faith.

