    • Astrology on Parade

    Weekly Love Tarot Horoscope: Romantic Rendezvous (9/30-10/6)

    By MaKayla McRae,

    3 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43LEaY_0vocRlUW00

    Deciphering the twists and turns of relationships, particularly in matters of the heart, can often leave us feeling lost and bewildered. The Tarot can be a great guide in understanding love and all its complexities.

    The symbolism of the Tarot can peel back the layers, uncover hidden themes, and help you sense where your heart is headed.

    Whether seeking guidance regarding a new connection or trying to understand your well-established relationship, the Tarot offers a unique look into your path. It can help you understand the issue and make choices with confidence and clarity .

    Aries Weekly Love Tarot Reading - Four of Swords Reversed

    This week is an excellent time to stop, rest, and recharge. There are too many irons in the fire, and it is affecting your relationship. The Four of Swords reminds us to practice self-care to avoid burnout. Not everything in love can be rainbow and butterflies. We all must recharge to show up as our best selves in love.

    Taurus Weekly Love Tarot Reading - Page of Cups

    The Page of Cups shows up this week, Taurus. Don't be surprised if you receive a love proposal from someone special. Single Taurus, it's time to step out into the sun and let that admirer know you are interested. Don't be afraid to show your emotions.

    Gemini Weekly Love Tarot Reading - The Hermit

    When The Hermit appears in a reading, it reminds you to stop withdrawing from your partner by constantly doing your own thing. This week, come out of hiding and reconnect by spending quality time together. Single Gemini, it's time to rejoin the world; let your past heartbreak go.

    Cancer Weekly Love Tarot Reading - King of Wands Reversed

    Cancer, don't let your emotions get the best of you this week. When conflict arises in relationships, check yourself before reacting. Ask yourself, am I projecting from my ego? If so, calm down and gather your thoughts intentionally first.

    Leo Weekly Love Tarot Reading - Judgment Reversed

    Leo, this week, do not allow fear and anxiety to keep you from making a necessary decision. Single Lions must avoid letting the same patterns that keep you stuck in your romantic life. To break the pattern, you must observe it from a bird's eye view and detach from your emotions.

    Virgo Weekly Love Tarot Reading - Four of Swords

    Virgo, this week, Tarot asks you to rest. When we have too much mental or emotional exhaustion, it can bleed into our relationships, causing disharmony and misunderstandings. Getting enough sleep and keeping your mind calm is of great importance.

    Libra Weekly Love Tarot Reading - Two of Swords Reversed

    Libra, take this week to work on solutions intentionally within your love life. Anxiety and fear may be clouding your mind. You may feel unable to make a move. Speaking your mind and trying to work things out is advisable; otherwise, it can lead to resentment or apathy. Single Libras, you may be weary of dating; put yourself out there gently.

    Scorpio Weekly Love Tarot Reading - Nine of Pentacles

    Reflect on your relationship's stability and success this week. The best relationships are not clingy. They allow their partners to pursue their interests individually. Your lover and you can then come together and share your progress and rewards as a team. Single Scorpios, the Nine of Pentacles shows that hard work in love pays off with abundant spiritual and material wealth.

    Sagittarius Weekly Love Tarot Reading - Knight of Cups

    This week, news of a romantic prospect could be on the horizon. Sagittarius, someone special wishes to express their feelings. Open your mind and heart to love. There's a soft, graceful, elegant energy washing over you. Enjoy this week of romantic positivity.

    Capricorn Weekly Love Tarot Reading - The Emperor Reversed

    Capricorn, if you feel a lack of personal power in your relationship this week, remember your worth. Love does not dominate, possess, or manipulate. Confronting issues that have been avoided will revitalize and restore your sense of order.

    Aquarius Weekly Love Tarot Reading - King of Cups Reversed

    Aquarius, the Knight of Cups Reversed, can show that your relationship may have possible negative attributes. Is there obsession, offensive behavior, disloyalty, or evasiveness in the relationship? It's time to confront it. Be mindful and act accordingly.

    Pisces Weekly Love Tarot Reading - Ten of Pentacles

    When the Ten of Pentacles appears in a love reading, it denotes blessings in one's love life. There is balance, stability, and contentment. You're building a meaningful foundation rather than participating in superficial or aimless affairs. This will deliver long-term gains for your romantic life.

