Astoria’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options from hospital roles to community care. If you’ve been thinking about a move to the coast or a new local gig, these are worth a look.

Employer: Amergis Healthcare Staffing

Amergis Healthcare Staffing Location: Astoria, OR (healthcare facilities, acute setting)

(healthcare facilities, acute setting) Type: Full-time, travel (36 hours/week)

(36 hours/week) Pay: $1,980 per week

You’ll handle clinical pharmacy work in an acute setting: compounding, dispensing, and checking prescriptions for accuracy. Role includes advising on drug interactions and side effects, plus working closely with the care team. Amergis offers weekly pay, health/dental/vision/life insurance, 401(k), and recognition programs (benefits depend on status).

Employer: Health Marketing

Location: Astoria, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based pediatrics from newborns through teens, with shared hospital duties in Astoria. You’ll attend deliveries when needed, round on inpatients, and help in the ED, all with a strong focus on family-centered care.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Astoria, OR (critical access hospital on the Oregon Coast)

(critical access hospital on the Oregon Coast) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inpatient-focused role in a physician-led program tied to an academic medical center. You’ll manage hospitalized adults, work daily with APP support, and use tele-intensivist services for ICU patients, all within a tight-knit coastal hospital team.

Employer: Hughes-Ransom Mortuary (Boutique Funeral Group)

Location: Astoria, OR 97103

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $29.00/hour

Serve local families with full-service funeral directing and embalming, from arrangements to ceremonies and preparation. Includes a rotating on-call schedule, 401(k), dental, vision, and paid time off, plus a strong community-facing role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Astoria’s healthcare openings tend to shift fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.