Astoria’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and hospitals looking for hands-on help. If you want steady work caring for your neighbors, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic Location: Astoria, OR

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: $24.66 – $36.31/hour DOE

Work in a community-focused clinic pharmacy helping patients get the meds they need. This role comes with 100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision, Rx, plus profit sharing, 403(b), generous PTO, and 8 paid holidays.

Employer: Columbia Memorial Hospital

Columbia Memorial Hospital Location: Astoria, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $25.65 – $38.55/hour DOE (SEIU scale)

Clinic-based MA role doing direct patient care, rooming, vitals, and basic clerical work like scheduling and chart prep. Great fit if you’re a certified MA (or equivalent) who can handle a fast-paced clinic and wants solid union-scale pay.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Astoria, OR

Type: Full-time

Provide general diagnostic radiology in a community hospital setting, reading studies across major modalities and supporting some interventional work. Best for a board-trained radiologist comfortable with advanced MRI and hospital imaging systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting will list related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.