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🏥 Astoria, OR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Astoria’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and hospitals looking for hands-on help. If you want steady work caring for your neighbors, these roles are worth a look.
Pharmacy Technician – Coastal Family Health Center
- Employer: Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic
- Location: Astoria, OR
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Pay: $24.66 – $36.31/hour DOE
Work in a community-focused clinic pharmacy helping patients get the meds they need. This role comes with 100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision, Rx, plus profit sharing, 403(b), generous PTO, and 8 paid holidays.
Medical Assistant (MA)
- Employer: Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Location: Astoria, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay range: $25.65 – $38.55/hour DOE (SEIU scale)
Clinic-based MA role doing direct patient care, rooming, vitals, and basic clerical work like scheduling and chart prep. Great fit if you’re a certified MA (or equivalent) who can handle a fast-paced clinic and wants solid union-scale pay.
Diagnostic Radiologist (General Radiology)
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Astoria, OR
- Type: Full-time
Provide general diagnostic radiology in a community hospital setting, reading studies across major modalities and supporting some interventional work. Best for a board-trained radiologist comfortable with advanced MRI and hospital imaging systems.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting will list related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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