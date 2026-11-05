🔧 Astoria, OR Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Astoria’s keeping busy, and so are the buildings that keep this town running. Here are a few solid, very local roles if you like hands-on work and staying active.

Employer: Port Town Property Management

Port Town Property Management Location: Astoria, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $400/month + discounted room with all utilities included

Oversee a residential building’s daily operations, keep common areas clean and safe, and report maintenance and safety issues. This is an onsite, live-in role, good if you want flexible hours and reduced housing costs.

Employer: Caruana Inc. – The Norblad Hotel & Astor Suites

Location: Astoria, OR

Type: Part-time (24–32 hours/week)

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Clean guest rooms and public areas in a unique historic hotel setting. They offer on-the-job training, a starting wage of $18/hour, and a team-focused environment if you like staying busy and moving.

Employer: Columbia Memorial Hospital

Location: Astoria, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help keep patient rooms, clinics, and common areas clean and safe at the hospital. This is a physically active job with lots of walking, lifting, and detailed cleaning, ideal if you want steady work in a healthcare setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—local employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.