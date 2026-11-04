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📅 Rodeo night Nov. 14: Clash of the Cowboys in Astoria
3 days ago
📅 Clash of the Cowboys Roughstock Rodeo – Nov. 14, 2026
Rodeo fans, mark your calendar for Saturday, November 14, 2026 at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria, OR 97103.
Schedule:
- 4:00 p.m. – Free pre-show in the Exhibit Hall with food trucks outside the main entrance
- 6:00 p.m. – Indoor Arena doors open
- 7:00 p.m. – Clash of the Cowboys Roughstock Rodeo begins
Ticket prices:
- Advance: Adults $25, kids 10 & under $10
- At the door: Adults $30, kids $12
- Fees/taxes apply
Bring the family for the free pre-show, grab dinner from the food trucks, and then head inside for the evening rodeo action.
More Info: Calendar • Clash of the Cowboys Roughstock Rodeo
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