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📅 Rodeo night Nov. 14: Clash of the Cowboys in Astoria

3 days ago
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📅 Clash of the Cowboys Roughstock Rodeo – Nov. 14, 2026

Rodeo fans, mark your calendar for Saturday, November 14, 2026 at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria, OR 97103.

Schedule:

  • 4:00 p.m.Free pre-show in the Exhibit Hall with food trucks outside the main entrance
  • 6:00 p.m.Indoor Arena doors open
  • 7:00 p.m.Clash of the Cowboys Roughstock Rodeo begins

Ticket prices:

  • Advance: Adults $25, kids 10 & under $10
  • At the door: Adults $30, kids $12
  • Fees/taxes apply

Bring the family for the free pre-show, grab dinner from the food trucks, and then head inside for the evening rodeo action.

More Info: Calendar • Clash of the Cowboys Roughstock Rodeo

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