📅 Rodeo night Nov. 14: Clash of the Cowboys in Astoria

📅 Clash of the Cowboys Roughstock Rodeo – Nov. 14, 2026

Rodeo fans, mark your calendar for Saturday, November 14, 2026 at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria, OR 97103.

Schedule:

4:00 p.m. – Free pre-show in the Exhibit Hall with food trucks outside the main entrance

– in the with food trucks outside the main entrance 6:00 p.m. – Indoor Arena doors open

– 7:00 p.m. – Clash of the Cowboys Roughstock Rodeo begins

Ticket prices:

Advance: Adults $25 , kids 10 & under $10

Adults , kids At the door: Adults $30 , kids $12

Adults , kids Fees/taxes apply

Bring the family for the free pre-show, grab dinner from the food trucks, and then head inside for the evening rodeo action.