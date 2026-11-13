📅 Aston Elementary celebrates Veterans Day with ceremony & breakfast

Aston Elementary School marked Veterans Day with its annual ceremony and breakfast honoring veterans in the school community.

Students and staff came together to recognize the men and women who have served our country, thanking them for their courage, dedication, and sacrifice.

After the ceremony, veterans were invited to enjoy breakfast with their students, giving families a chance to celebrate their service and share a special morning together.

The school also thanked the Aston Elementary PTL, volunteers, and staff who helped make this yearly tradition happen, and offered a heartfelt thank-you to all veterans for their service.