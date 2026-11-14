🚨 Elderly woman dies after two-vehicle crash in Assumption Parish

An 84-year-old woman from Napoleonville has died from injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Assumption Parish on Friday morning, November 13.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the intersection of Louisiana Highways 1 and 1011.

Investigators say a 2021 International box truck was traveling east on Highway 1011 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign and entered the intersection, hitting the passenger side of a 2013 Toyota Camry that was going south on Highway 1.

The woman, a passenger in the Camry, suffered serious injuries and was taken to an out-of-area hospital, where she later died. The Camry’s driver had moderate injuries and was also hospitalized. The box truck’s driver and passenger were not hurt. State Police say everyone in both vehicles was properly restrained.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers, and the crash is still under investigation.