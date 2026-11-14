🚨 Elderly Passenger Dies After Crash at LA 1 & LA 1011

An 84-year-old woman from Napoleonville has died from injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Assumption Parish.

On November 13, 2026, shortly before 11:00 a.m., a 2021 International box truck was driving east on LA Hwy 1011 and a 2013 Toyota Camry was heading south on LA Hwy 1. State Police say the box truck did not stop at the posted stop sign, entered the intersection, and hit the right side of the Toyota.

The Toyota driver had moderate injuries and was taken to an out-of-area hospital. The Toyota passenger was seriously hurt and later died at the hospital. The box truck driver and passenger were not injured. Everyone in both vehicles was properly wearing seat belts.

Standard toxicology samples were taken from both drivers, and the crash is still under investigation.

State Police urge drivers to stay alert at intersections, obey stop signs and signals, and make sure the roadway is clear before pulling out.

For more information, contact TPR Henry Perez, Louisiana State Police Troop C, at (985) 857-3680 or [email protected].