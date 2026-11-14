Aspen’s food scene is buzzing year‑round, and winter hiring is already in motion. If you like great views, busy shifts, and solid tips or perks, these are worth a look.

Employer: RH

RH Location: Aspen, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Make coffee in a luxury design setting at RH, serving espresso drinks plus wine, cocktails, and food. You’ll handle bar setup/breakdown, run drinks to tables, and answer guest questions—ideal if you have 2+ years serving experience and know your way around a POS and a coffee program.

Employer: Auberge Collection

Location: Aspen, CO

Type: Full-time, year-round, exempt

Salary: Targeted at $75,000/year

Application deadline: December 1, 2026

Lead the dining operations at Aspen’s historic Hotel Jerome, overseeing service, staff training, and guest experience. This role is for someone with 3+ years managing F&B operations, strong financial skills, and event experience, and comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more).

Note: This role appears in two postings; details are the same, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: Aspen Skiing Company (The Little Nell)

Location: Aspen, CO

Type: Seasonal full-time (winter)

Pay range: $23.00–$28.00/hour , based on experience and budget

, based on experience and budget Application deadline: November 22, 2026

Cook breakfast at Aspen’s only Five-Star, Five-Diamond ski-in/ski-out hotel, working from standardized recipes and supporting multiple stations. This winter role offers housing availability, an employee ski pass, and other company perks—great if you have 1–3 years kitchen experience and want a busy, high-end environment.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the season is gearing up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.