Aspen’s maintenance and facilities scene is busy right now, with solid year‑round roles and some great benefits. If you like working with your hands and keeping buildings running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pitkin County (Airport Department)

Pitkin County (Airport Department) Location: Airport – Aspen/Pitkin County, CO

Type: Full-time with benefits, hourly

Pay: $25.02 – $43.79/hour (hiring range $25.02 – $39.09/hour )

(hiring range ) Notes: Bilingual stipend available; resume and cover letter requested

Maintain airport buildings and grounds, from runway and road work to fixing lights, signs, fencing, and basic plumbing, electrical, and HVAC. Great fit if you like varied hands‑on work, can respond to emergencies, and want strong county benefits in a stable role.

Employer: The Gant

Location: Aspen, CO

Type: Full-time (through April 1, 2027)

Pay: Not listed

Lead the maintenance and grounds team for a condo resort, overseeing in‑unit repairs plus major systems like HVAC, plumbing, and electrical. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, bonus potential, and even a wellness benefit or full Aspen/Snowmass ski pass.

Employer: Skyline Mechanical, Inc.

Location: Aspen, CO (serving Eagle, Summit & Pitkin Counties)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $55/hour, based on experience (entry level to senior lead)

Travel between high‑end residential and commercial jobs, starting up and troubleshooting advanced mechanical control systems. This role offers on‑the‑job training, company vehicle, gas benefit, medical/dental/vision, retirement plan, bonuses, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on shifts, exact duties, and how flexible they can be.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.