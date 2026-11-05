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⚠️ Aspen adds 7 new public EV chargers, 14 more spaces
⚠️ New EV chargers now available around Aspen
The City of Aspen has installed seven new Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations, adding 14 more public charging spaces and bringing the citywide total to 38 public EV charging spaces.
New charger locations:
- Aspen Recreation Center – 2 stations (4 spaces)
- Aspen Golf Club/Nordic Center – 2 stations (4 spaces)
- Truscott housing – 2 stations (4 spaces)
- Red Brick Center for the Arts – 1 station (2 spaces)
City data shows some charging sites hit over 60% utilization in peak seasons, well above the 20% industry benchmark, so these new stations are meant to keep up with demand and support Aspen’s greenhouse gas reduction goals.
Learn more about the EV charging program at aspen.gov/919/Electric-Vehicles.
Questions? Contact:
- Tim Karfs, Sustainability Programs Administrator – 970-379-7389, tim.karfs@aspen.gov
- Madie Bailey, Communications Coordinator – 970-309-1569, madie.bailey@aspen.gov
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