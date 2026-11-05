⚠️ Aspen adds 7 new public EV chargers, 14 more spaces

⚠️ New EV chargers now available around Aspen

The City of Aspen has installed seven new Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations, adding 14 more public charging spaces and bringing the citywide total to 38 public EV charging spaces.

New charger locations:

Aspen Recreation Center – 2 stations ( 4 spaces )

– 2 stations ( ) Aspen Golf Club/Nordic Center – 2 stations ( 4 spaces )

– 2 stations ( ) Truscott housing – 2 stations ( 4 spaces )

– 2 stations ( ) Red Brick Center for the Arts – 1 station (2 spaces)

City data shows some charging sites hit over 60% utilization in peak seasons, well above the 20% industry benchmark, so these new stations are meant to keep up with demand and support Aspen’s greenhouse gas reduction goals.

Learn more about the EV charging program at aspen.gov/919/Electric-Vehicles.

Questions? Contact: