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Aspen

⚠️ Aspen adds 7 new public EV chargers, 14 more spaces

3 days ago
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⚠️ New EV chargers now available around Aspen

The City of Aspen has installed seven new Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations, adding 14 more public charging spaces and bringing the citywide total to 38 public EV charging spaces.

New charger locations:

  • Aspen Recreation Center – 2 stations (4 spaces)
  • Aspen Golf Club/Nordic Center – 2 stations (4 spaces)
  • Truscott housing – 2 stations (4 spaces)
  • Red Brick Center for the Arts – 1 station (2 spaces)

City data shows some charging sites hit over 60% utilization in peak seasons, well above the 20% industry benchmark, so these new stations are meant to keep up with demand and support Aspen’s greenhouse gas reduction goals.

Learn more about the EV charging program at aspen.gov/919/Electric-Vehicles.

Questions? Contact:

  • Tim Karfs, Sustainability Programs Administrator – 970-379-7389, tim.karfs@aspen.gov
  • Madie Bailey, Communications Coordinator – 970-309-1569, madie.bailey@aspen.gov

More Info: City of Aspen installs seven new public electric v...

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