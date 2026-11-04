🛒 Aspen, CO Retail & Banking – Multiple Customer Service Roles

Aspen’s service jobs stay busy year-round with locals, tourists, and second-home owners. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: 119 S Mill St, Aspen, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $30.00/hour + potential incentives

+ potential incentives Posting ends: November 30, 2026 (may close early)

In this frontline banking role, you help customers with everyday banking, new accounts, and credit applications while building long-term relationships. Good fit if you have at least 6 months of customer-facing experience and can work some Saturdays.

Employer: lululemon

Location: South Galena St, Aspen, CO

Type: Full-time

Base pay: $22.00 – $25.31/hour

Target bonus: ~$2.00/hour (total target $24.00 – $27.31/hour)

This is lululemon’s core in-store role, focused on high-touch guest service, product education, and a fun, active store vibe. Expect lots of time on your feet, flexible shifts (evenings/weekends/holidays), and strong retail perks and benefits.

Employer: Alpine Bank

Location: Aspen, CO

Type: Full-time (bank branch setting)

Full-time (bank branch setting) Pay: $21.50 – $26.50/hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Anticipated close date: November 27, 2026, or until filled

Entry-level teller/CSR role handling deposits, withdrawals, and other bank transactions while keeping a balanced cash drawer. Great for someone with basic cash-handling or customer service experience who wants to grow in community banking.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.