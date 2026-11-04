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Aspen
🛒 Aspen, CO Retail & Banking – Multiple Customer Service Roles
2 days ago
Aspen’s service jobs stay busy year-round with locals, tourists, and second-home owners. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, these roles are worth a look.
Personal Banker – Aspen Branch
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: 119 S Mill St, Aspen, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.00 – $30.00/hour + potential incentives
- Posting ends: November 30, 2026 (may close early)
In this frontline banking role, you help customers with everyday banking, new accounts, and credit applications while building long-term relationships. Good fit if you have at least 6 months of customer-facing experience and can work some Saturdays.
Full Time Educator | South Galena Street, Aspen CO
- Employer: lululemon
- Location: South Galena St, Aspen, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Base pay: $22.00 – $25.31/hour
- Target bonus: ~$2.00/hour (total target $24.00 – $27.31/hour)
This is lululemon’s core in-store role, focused on high-touch guest service, product education, and a fun, active store vibe. Expect lots of time on your feet, flexible shifts (evenings/weekends/holidays), and strong retail perks and benefits.
Customer Service Representative – Aspen
- Employer: Alpine Bank
- Location: Aspen, CO
- Type: Full-time (bank branch setting)
- Pay: $21.50 – $26.50/hour, depending on experience
- Anticipated close date: November 27, 2026, or until filled
Entry-level teller/CSR role handling deposits, withdrawals, and other bank transactions while keeping a balanced cash drawer. Great for someone with basic cash-handling or customer service experience who wants to grow in community banking.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and other openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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