Mashed potatoes are a favorite at family dinners, holiday gatherings, and weeknight meals. But getting that perfectly creamy texture can sometimes be harder than it looks. Too much stirring can make them sticky, while adding extra butter and milk does not always give them the smooth finish everyone wants. Surprisingly, the secret to better mashed potatoes might already be sitting in your refrigerator.

Mayonnaise is an unexpected addition that can make homemade mashed potatoes extra creamy. While it is usually associated with sandwiches, burgers, and potato salad, this everyday condiment has another use in the kitchen. A small amount mixed into warm potatoes can add richness, improve their texture, and bring a gentle tang to the dish.

The idea may sound unusual at first, especially if you have always made mashed potatoes with butter and milk. However, mayonnaise contains oil and egg yolks, which help create a smooth, creamy mixture. When combined with fluffy potatoes, it adds richness without making the dish taste like a bowl of mayonnaise.

Why mayonnaise works so well

The secret lies in the way mayonnaise is made. It is an emulsion, meaning it combines ingredients that would normally separate, such as oil and water-based liquids. This gives mayonnaise its thick and smooth consistency.

When stirred into mashed potatoes, mayonnaise helps create a velvety texture. Its mild tang also balances the natural starchiness of potatoes and the richness of butter. The result is a more rounded flavor that does not require a long list of extra ingredients.

Mayonnaise also adds richness that may help mashed potatoes feel smoother when reheated. However, refrigerated mashed potatoes can still become firm as they cool. Adding a splash of warm milk while reheating can help restore their creamy consistency.

You do not need to add a large amount to notice a difference. Start with a few tablespoons, taste the potatoes, and adjust according to your preference.

Choose the right potatoes for a creamy texture

The type of potato you use can make a noticeable difference. Russet potatoes are a popular choice because they contain plenty of starch. Once cooked, they break apart easily and produce a light, fluffy texture that works well with mayonnaise.

Yukon Gold potatoes are another excellent option. They have a naturally buttery flavor and a smoother texture, making them a good choice for anyone who prefers rich, creamy mashed potatoes.

Both varieties work well, but they produce slightly different results. Russets create a fluffier mash, while Yukon Golds give the dish a naturally creamy consistency.

It is also important to avoid overworking the potatoes. Once they are cooked, mash them gently with a potato masher or use a potato ricer. A food processor or blender can release too much starch, leaving the potatoes sticky and gluey instead of fluffy.

Little-known fact: The Incas of Peru were the first to cultivate potatoes around 8000 BC to 5000 BC.

Depositphotos

How to make creamy mashed potatoes with mayonnaise

This simple recipe combines potatoes, butter, warm milk, and mayonnaise for a smooth side dish. It is easy enough for an ordinary dinner but also works well for Thanksgiving and other holiday meals.

Ingredients:

3 pounds russet or Yukon Gold potatoes

1/4 cup mayonnaise

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

3/4 cup whole milk, warmed

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Allergen note: This recipe contains eggs and milk. Check the mayonnaise label for additional allergens and choose suitable substitutes if needed.

Preparation time: Approximately 10–15 minutes

Cooking time: Approximately 20–25 minutes

Total time: Approximately 30–40 minutes

Servings: 6 people

Heat level: Medium-high for boiling, followed by low heat when warming the milk and butter.

Step-by-step method:

Step 1: Prepare the potatoes. Peel the potatoes and cut them into evenly sized chunks. Keeping the pieces similar in size helps them cook at the same rate. Rinse them under cold water to remove some of the surface starch.

Step 2: Boil until tender. Place the potato pieces in a large pot and cover them with cold water. Add the salt and bring everything to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat slightly and cook for about 15–20 minutes, or until a fork slides easily into the potatoes.

Step 3: Drain and mash. Drain the potatoes thoroughly and return them to the warm pot. Let them sit for a minute or two so excess moisture can escape. Mash them gently until most of the large lumps disappear.

Step 4: Add butter and milk. Melt the butter and warm the milk separately. Add the melted butter to the mashed potatoes and stir gently. Gradually pour in the warm milk, mixing until the potatoes reach your preferred consistency. Adding the milk a little at a time helps prevent the mixture from becoming too thin.

Step 5: Stir in the mayonnaise. Add the mayonnaise and fold it into the warm potatoes until everything is evenly combined. Start with the recommended amount and taste before adding more. The potatoes should look smooth and creamy without becoming runny.

Step 6: Season and serve. Add black pepper and adjust the salt if needed. Transfer the mashed potatoes to a serving bowl and finish with chopped parsley if desired. Serve while warm.

Depositphotos

Tips for getting the best results

The temperature of your ingredients matters. Cold milk and butter can cool down the potatoes and make them harder to mix evenly. Warming them before adding them helps create a smoother consistency.

It is also worth paying attention to the mayonnaise you choose. Regular mayonnaise works best for this recipe because it provides the familiar creamy texture and mild tang. You can use your preferred brand, including Duke’s, Hellmann’s, or another regular mayonnaise.

Avoid adding too much mayonnaise at once. Although it improves the texture, using too much can make the potatoes overly rich and give them a stronger tang. A quarter cup for three pounds of potatoes is a good starting point.

If you are preparing mashed potatoes ahead of time, transfer them to shallow, airtight containers and refrigerate within two hours. Store them at 40°F (4°C) or below and use within three to four days. Reheat in a covered saucepan, stirring occasionally until the potatoes reach 165°F (74°C). Add a splash of warm milk if needed to restore their creamy texture.

You can also customize the flavor with simple additions. Roasted garlic, chopped chives, fresh parsley, or a little extra black pepper can complement the creamy base without overpowering it.

A simple change that can improve a familiar side dish

Mayonnaise might not be the first ingredient that comes to mind when preparing mashed potatoes, but it has a useful place in the recipe. Its creamy consistency, mild tang, and ability to help retain moisture make it a practical addition.

The best part is that you do not have to change your entire cooking routine. Keep your usual potatoes, butter, and milk, then mix in a little mayonnaise before serving. This small adjustment can give a familiar side dish a smoother texture and a richer finish.

TL;DR

Mayonnaise can make mashed potatoes smoother and creamier.

Its oil-and-egg emulsion helps create a velvety consistency.

Russet potatoes produce a fluffy texture, while Yukon Golds offer a naturally buttery finish.

A quarter cup of mayonnaise is enough for three pounds of potatoes.

Warm milk and melted butter help the ingredients combine evenly.

Avoid overmixing to prevent a sticky or gluey texture.

Mayonnaise can help leftover mashed potatoes stay softer after refrigeration.

Reheat leftovers gently with a splash of warm milk if needed.

This article was made with AI assistance and human editing.

If you liked this, you might also like: