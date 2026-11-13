The holiday season is getting a little sweeter for Starbucks customers. Just when coffee lovers start looking forward to their favorite seasonal drinks, the coffee chain has another reason to stop by. This time, it is bringing together familiar holiday flavors with a few unexpected combinations.

On November 9, Starbucks announced four new beverages under its Snowcap Marshmallow collection and a separate holiday Frappuccino. The announcement adds another layer to the company’s seasonal menu, giving customers more choices beyond its returning holiday favorites.

The new lineup includes three Snowcap Marshmallow drinks and one colorful frozen beverage. Each has its own flavor combination, from rich mocha and smooth matcha to fruity strawberry and raspberry. The drinks will also arrive at different times, so customers will have to keep an eye on the December launch dates.

Three drinks bring a marshmallow twist

The Snowcap Marshmallow collection is the main attraction of the announcement. It features three beverages built around a melted marshmallow-flavored cold foam and a crispy cookie topping. The combination gives traditional coffee and chocolate drinks a festive finish.

The first option is the Snowcap Marshmallow Mocha. It combines Starbucks signature espresso with mocha sauce and milk. Customers can order it hot or iced, making it an option for different weather conditions and personal preferences.

What makes this mocha stand out is its topping. The melted marshmallow-flavored cold foam adds a creamy layer, while the crispy cookie topping provides a little crunch. It brings together familiar coffeehouse flavors with a dessert-inspired touch.

The Snowcap Marshmallow Matcha takes a different direction. Instead of espresso and chocolate, it starts with smooth matcha and milk. The drink receives the same marshmallow-flavored cold foam and crispy cookie topping as the mocha.

This option gives matcha fans a festive alternative without relying on the usual coffee-and-mocha combination. Its green tea base also creates a noticeable contrast with the creamy topping, making it one of the more distinctive choices in the collection.

For customers who prefer chocolate without espresso, Starbucks is also introducing the Snowcap Marshmallow Hot Chocolate. It is made with mocha sauce and finished with the signature marshmallow-flavored cold foam and crispy cookie topping.

The beverage puts a seasonal spin on a familiar hot chocolate. Instead of introducing an entirely different flavor profile, Starbucks is using a special topping to give a classic drink a holiday makeover.

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A fruity Frappuccino arrives later

The fourth beverage brings a different kind of festive flavor to the menu. The Starbucks Merry Berry Frappuccino combines white chocolate mocha sauce with strawberry puree and raspberry syrup.

Unlike the Snowcap Marshmallow drinks, this beverage takes a fruity approach. The strawberry and raspberry flavors add a sweet fruit element, while the white chocolate mocha sauce provides a creamy base.

The finishing touches make it particularly suited to the holiday season. Starbucks will top the Frappuccino with whipped cream and a new vanilla-flavored red bow cookie.

The decorative cookie gives the drink a festive appearance and adds another sweet element to the combination. It also makes this beverage different from the three marshmallow drinks, which share a common topping.

The Merry Berry Frappuccino will have a separate release date from the Snowcap Marshmallow collection. Customers looking forward to trying it will need to wait a little longer.

When will the new drinks be available?

Starbucks is not releasing all four beverages at once. The company has planned two separate December launch dates for the new additions.

The three Snowcap Marshmallow drinks will arrive at participating Starbucks locations nationwide on December 1. Customers will be able to choose between the mocha, matcha, and hot chocolate options.

The Merry Berry Frappuccino will follow on December 17. This gives the chain another seasonal menu addition later in the month, just as customers move closer to the main holiday celebrations.

There is also some flexibility for customers who prefer their drinks cold. According to Starbucks, all three Snowcap Marshmallow drinks will be available hot or iced, giving customers the flexibility to enjoy their favorite flavors either way. Meanwhile, the Merry Berry Frappuccino will be served as a blended beverage.

Another detail worth watching is the marshmallow-flavored cold foam. Starbucks plans to add it to its holiday cold foam lineup, giving customers another seasonal topping to look forward to.

These additions build on an already busy holiday menu

The latest announcement follows Starbucks’ first holiday menu launch on November 5. That earlier release introduced several new beverages alongside seasonal food items, including two new warm sandwiches and the Bearista Cake Pop. The December announcement adds even more options to the company’s expanding holiday selection.

The November lineup introduced the Tiramisu Velvet Latte, available hot or iced, and the Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew. Starbucks also launched the Apple Pomegranate Refresher and the coconut milk-based Snowy Apple Drink, bringing both coffee and fruity options to its holiday menu. These additions brought coffee, fruit, and dessert-inspired flavors to the seasonal selection.

The food lineup also included the Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese, Turkey and Stuffing Sandwich, and Bearista Cake Pop. These items gave customers more than just drinks to choose from during their seasonal visits.

Meanwhile, some familiar favorites have returned. The Sugar Cookie Latte and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish are back on the menu, giving regular customers a chance to enjoy flavors they may already associate with the holidays.

With the new Snowcap Marshmallow drinks and Merry Berry Frappuccino arriving in December, Starbucks is keeping its seasonal menu active beyond the initial November launch.

The expanded lineup gives customers more seasonal choices beyond Starbucks’ traditional holiday favorites, with options ranging from familiar chocolate flavors to fruit-inspired blended drinks.

The staggered release dates also give the seasonal lineup more than one moment in the spotlight. December 1 brings the marshmallow collection, while December 17 introduces the final addition.

Little-known fact: Pomegranate means “apple with many seeds”.

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What customers can expect from the new lineup

The new beverages offer something for different tastes, whether customers prefer coffee, matcha, chocolate, or fruity flavors. Starbucks has also introduced a melted marshmallow-flavored cold foam that will join its holiday topping lineup.

Since the drinks are scheduled for two separate December releases, customers should check the Starbucks app or their local coffeehouse for availability. The new offerings will be available at participating U.S. locations for a limited time.

TL;DR

Starbucks is introducing four new festive beverages for its 2026 holiday menu.

The Snowcap Marshmallow collection includes a Mocha, Matcha, and Hot Chocolate.

All three Snowcap drinks feature marshmallow-flavored cold foam and a crispy cookie topping.

The Merry Berry Frappuccino combines white chocolate mocha sauce, strawberry puree, and raspberry syrup.

The Frappuccino comes with whipped cream and a vanilla-flavored red bow cookie.

The Snowcap drinks launch December 1, while the Merry Berry Frappuccino arrives December 17.

This article was made with AI assistance and human editing.

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