Hershey’s Kisses and Hugs are getting a Christmas makeover you didn’t see coming

The holiday season is never complete without a bowl of colorful chocolates sitting on the table, and Hershey is giving candy lovers another reason to get excited this year. The company is bringing some familiar favorites back with a playful new look, along with a surprise flavor inspired by one of Christmas’s most recognizable characters.

Hershey’s Kisses Cindy-Lou Who Strawberry Sugar Cookie and Hershey’s Hugs Max the Dog Foils are two new additions to the company’s 2026 holiday candy collection. Both products take inspiration from Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! and bring two beloved characters from Whoville to the candy aisle.

The two releases expand Hershey’s existing Grinch-themed collection, offering shoppers a new seasonal flavor alongside a familiar candy with updated holiday packaging.

Cindy-Lou Who gets her own Hershey’s Kisses

One of the biggest surprises in this year’s collection is a new flavor of Hershey’s Kisses inspired by Cindy-Lou Who. The character is known for her sweet personality and memorable role in the classic Christmas story, making her a fitting inspiration for a festive candy.

Unlike traditional milk chocolate Kisses, this limited-edition release combines strawberry-flavored creme with sugar cookie pieces. The candy has a pink appearance, while its festive wrappers give it a different look from classic silver-wrapped Kisses.

The packaging adds another layer of holiday fun. Each piece comes in Cindy-Lou Who-themed foil, bringing the character’s cheerful personality into the candy dish. The colorful wrappers also make the chocolates stand out among traditional red, green, and silver Christmas treats.

There are two ways to pick up the new Kisses. Shoppers can find them in share-size bags or giftable plastic candy canes. The second option gives the seasonal candy a fun presentation that can work for small gifts, stocking fillers, or holiday party favors.

The combination of strawberry-flavored creme and cookie pieces gives the limited-edition Kisses a dessert-inspired flavor that differs from the brand’s traditional milk chocolate variety.

seemantaduttaskv/Depositphotos

Max the Dog makes an appearance on Hershey’s Hugs

Cindy-Lou Who isn’t the only Whoville character getting attention this Christmas. Max the Dog, the Grinch’s loyal companion, is also joining the seasonal collection through a special version of Hershey’s Hugs.

However, this release comes with an interesting difference. Unlike the new strawberry sugar cookie Kisses, the Max-themed Hugs do not introduce a new flavor. Instead, Hershey is keeping the familiar candy combination and giving its wrappers a festive character-inspired design.

Hershey’s Hugs combine milk chocolate with smooth white creme, creating the familiar striped appearance that sets them apart from traditional Kisses. The Max-themed version keeps the same candy combination while introducing festive character-inspired wrappers.

Hershey’s is offering the Max-themed Hugs in share-size bags, making them suitable for holiday candy bowls, parties, and family gatherings. The familiar milk chocolate and white creme combination offers a classic alternative to the new strawberry sugar cookie Kisses.

The Grinch theme continues to grow

Hershey’s latest releases are part of a growing collection inspired by How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The company has been bringing the famous holiday story into its seasonal candy selection through special packaging and character-inspired products.

The Grinch-themed Kisses have already been part of the company’s holiday offerings, while Hershey’s introduced Grinch-inspired chocolate bars in 2025. The 2026 collection builds on that idea by giving more characters from the story their own candy releases.

Hershey is also bringing back its Grinch Milk Chocolate Kisses and Grinch Milk Chocolate Bars for the 2026 holiday season. These returning treats join the new Cindy-Lou Who Kisses and Max-themed Hugs, giving shoppers several character-inspired options.

With Cindy-Lou Who, Max, and the Grinch represented across different products, the collection offers a coordinated holiday theme for candy dishes, gift baskets, and seasonal displays.

Little-known fact: Milton Hershey, who founded the Hershey Chocolate Company, was a Pennsylvania Dutch Mennonite who quit school at 13 years of age.

rod.rigo/Depositphotos

Where to find the new holiday candies

Hershey’s 2026 holiday candy collection is rolling out at participating retailers nationwide. The Cindy-Lou Who Kisses and Max-themed Hugs are available for a limited time during the holiday season, although selection and stock may vary by store.

The Cindy-Lou Who Strawberry Sugar Cookie Kisses are available in share bags and giftable plastic canes, while the Max the Dog Hugs come in share-size bags. Both are limited-edition releases, so their availability is tied to the holiday season.

Prices may differ depending on the retailer, package size, and location. Shoppers can also check Hershey’s official online store for its seasonal candy selection and product listings.

These seasonal candies can be used in holiday gift baskets, decorative candy dishes, or festive desserts. The Kisses can be placed in decorative candy dishes, added to gift baskets, or used as a sweet finishing touch for Christmas desserts. The Hugs offer another familiar chocolate option for anyone who prefers the classic milk chocolate and white creme combination.

Other Hershey holiday treats are returning

The new character-themed chocolates are not the only seasonal releases arriving this year. Hershey is bringing back several familiar holiday favorites, giving shoppers more choices when filling candy bowls, preparing gift baskets, or picking up treats for family gatherings.

Hershey’s Kisses Snickerdoodle Cookie candies are returning with a cookie-inspired flavor. The seasonal variety combines the taste of snickerdoodle cookies with the familiar Kisses format, offering another option for people who enjoy dessert-inspired chocolates.

For shoppers who prefer a refreshing seasonal flavor, KIT KAT Peppermint Stick is also part of the returning lineup. These products give the new Cindy-Lou Who and Max the Dog releases some familiar company on store shelves.

TL;DR

Hershey has introduced two new Grinch-inspired holiday candy releases for 2026.

Cindy-Lou Who Strawberry Sugar Cookie Kisses feature a new pink strawberry sugar cookie flavor.

The new Kisses come in share-size bags and giftable plastic candy canes.

Max the Dog Hugs feature festive character-inspired wrappers around the classic milk chocolate and white creme candy.

The Max-themed Hugs are available in share-size bags only.

Hershey’s returning Grinch Milk Chocolate Kisses are also part of the seasonal collection.

Both new products are rolling out at retailers nationwide for a limited time.

Retail prices may vary depending on the store and package size.

This article was made with AI assistance and human editing.

If you liked this, you might also like: