Check your pantry for these 5 signs of potentially spoiled canned food

Canned foods make everyday meal preparation easier. Whether you are reaching for canned beans, vegetables, soup, or fruit, these pantry staples can save time on busy days. But just because a can has been sitting on your shelf for months does not mean its contents are always safe to eat.

Before using canned food that has been stored for a while, take a moment to inspect the container. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) explains that commercially canned foods can remain safe for a long time when stored properly, as long as their containers stay in good condition. However, damage to the packaging can create serious food safety concerns.

Some warning signs are easy to spot, while others only become noticeable after opening the container. Knowing what to look for can help you avoid spoiled food and make better decisions about what stays in your pantry.

1. The can is bulging or swollen

A swollen can is one of the clearest warning signs that something may be wrong with the food inside. Most food cans have flat or slightly concave ends and a firm, undamaged shape. If the top or bottom looks puffed out, the container may have built up gas from microbial activity.

Swelling may develop when microorganisms produce gas inside a sealed container. One serious concern is Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium that can produce the toxin responsible for botulism, a rare but potentially life-threatening illness.

Never open, taste, or use food from a swollen can. Even if the outside looks clean, the unusual shape is enough reason to discard it safely. Do not assume that cooking the food will make it safe.

2. There are leaks or deep dents

A small dent on the side of a can does not always mean the food is unsafe. However, deep dents deserve much more attention, especially when they appear near the top, bottom, or side seams. These areas help keep the container sealed, and damage can weaken that protection.

Leaks are another warning sign that should never be ignored. Look for sticky patches, dried food around the seams, or liquid escaping from the container. Even a tiny leak can indicate that the protective seal has been damaged.

The USDA advises against using food from leaking or badly dented cans. If you notice these problems, do not try to repair the container or transfer its contents into another dish. Discard the damaged can instead.

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3. Rust has spread across the can

Minor surface discoloration does not always indicate a problem, but extensive rust can compromise a can’s safety. When rust penetrates or significantly weakens the metal, it can weaken the can and create small openings.

This is particularly concerning when rust appears around the seams or in areas where the metal looks damaged. Moisture in storage areas, such as damp basements or garages, can make rust more likely over time.

Check the bottom, sides, and top of each can before using it. If the rust is heavy, deep, or has caused a hole, throw the container away. If you notice extensive rust, holes, or damage to the metal inside the can, discard the food. However, minor discoloration of the interior lining does not always indicate spoilage.

Little-known fact: Canned food is filled with important nutrients, including fiber, protein, and vitamins and minerals essential for a healthy diet.

4. The food has an unusual smell, color, or texture

A can may look normal from the outside, but its contents can reveal signs of spoilage after opening. A strong unpleasant smell, unexpected discoloration, or unusual texture can indicate spoilage.

Discard canned food that appears moldy, unusually slimy, or noticeably different from its expected appearance. You may also notice that the liquid looks unusual or that the contents have changed in a way that does not match the product.

However, there is an important detail to remember: normal-looking and normal-smelling food is not automatically safe. Some dangerous contamination, including botulism toxin, cannot be detected through smell or taste. Never taste canned food to decide whether it is safe.

5. Liquid or foam spurts out when opening

Liquid or foam that unexpectedly spurts from a can when opened can indicate contamination. If liquid or foam spurts from the container when you open it, treat this as a serious warning sign.

Unexpected pressure inside a can can develop when microorganisms produce gas. This may happen alongside swelling, unusual odors, or other signs of contamination, but not every damaged can will show all these symptoms.

If liquid or foam unexpectedly spurts out of a can, do not taste or use the food. Keep children and pets away, avoid splashing the contents, and follow USDA guidance for disposing of potentially contaminated food. Unopened, suspicious cans can be placed in a heavy garbage bag before disposal.

If the contents have leaked or spilled, take additional precautions and follow official cleanup instructions for suspected botulism contamination.

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How to keep canned food safe in your pantry

Checking individual cans is important, but proper storage also plays a major role in maintaining food quality. Keep commercially canned goods in a cool, clean, and dry place. Avoid storing them under sinks, above stoves, or in damp areas where moisture and temperature changes can damage the packaging.

It also helps to organize your pantry so older products are used before newer ones. Consider labeling cans with their purchase dates to make pantry organization easier. Follow storage instructions on the label, and remember that quality may decline even when a properly stored can remains safe.

After opening a can, refrigerate any unused food promptly. For the best quality and flavor, transfer leftovers to a clean, covered glass or food-grade plastic container. Although refrigerating food in its original opened can is generally safe, a separate container is preferable. Use refrigerated leftovers within four days.

A printed best-by date is generally an indicator of food quality rather than an automatic safety deadline. Many dates relate to freshness and quality rather than an automatic point when the food becomes unsafe. The condition of the packaging and proper storage matter too.

The safest approach is simple: never take chances with a damaged or suspicious can. When something looks wrong, throw it away rather than risking your health.

What about canned food past its printed date?

Finding an old can at the back of a pantry does not automatically mean it has spoiled. Many commercially canned foods have best-by dates that indicate when the product is expected to maintain its best quality, not necessarily when it becomes unsafe.

According to USDA guidance, properly stored canned goods can maintain their quality for different lengths of time depending on their acidity. High-acid foods, such as tomatoes and fruit, generally keep their best quality for around 12 to 18 months. Low-acid foods, including vegetables and meat, can maintain quality for two to five years.

These time frames are quality guidelines, not permission to eat damaged food. A can that is swollen, leaking, or badly dented should be discarded regardless of how recently it was purchased. Similarly, an old can that appears intact should still be checked carefully before use.

TL;DR

Check for swollen or bulging tops and bottoms before opening a can.

Discard containers with leaks, punctures, or deep dents near the seams.

Discard cans with extensive rust, holes, or significant internal metal damage.

Look for unusual colors, mold, or unexpected changes in food texture.

Never eat canned food that has a foul smell or spurts liquid or foam when opened.

Do not taste questionable food to test whether it is safe.

Store unopened canned goods in a cool, clean, and dry pantry.

Refrigerate unused contents in a clean, covered container after opening.

This article was made with AI assistance and human editing.

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