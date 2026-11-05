Paid diaper study for local parents

L&E Opinions is running an in-person baby care diaper study at its Neenah research center for parents in the Green Bay and Fox Valley areas, offering $125 for those who qualify. Parents with a baby moving into the next diaper size or a baby on the way can first take a short prequalifying survey to see if they are eligible. Take the survey here: AppletonCommunityNews.com/diaperstudy

This content is adapted from materials provided by Green Bay Area Community News