Ashville has a few solid security openings right now, all with steady hours and clear schedules. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Ashville, OH

Type: Full Time

Pay: $19.50/hour

Schedule: Tue–Fri 6:00 AM–3:00 PM, Sat 7:00 AM–3:00 PM

This role is all about walking patrols, checking buildings, and being a visible, calm presence. Good fit if you like daytime hours, routine rounds, and steady customer interaction.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Ashville, OH

Type: Part Time

Pay: $19.50/hour

Schedule: Fri–Sun 11:00 PM–7:00 AM

This is a driving patrol job, perfect if you prefer nights and want to keep your days free. You’ll patrol by vehicle, respond to issues, and log what you see—must have a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Ashville, OH

Type: Full Time

Pay: $19.50/hour

Schedule: Mon–Tue 6:00 AM–5:00 PM, Fri–Sun 7:00 AM–5:00 PM

Longer daytime shifts with a mix of patrol and access monitoring. Good if you want full-time hours in fewer days and like keeping an eye on who comes and goes.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.