Ashville’s new defense manufacturing hub is heating up. If you’ve got quality, electronics, or production test experience, there are some strong openings right now at Anduril Industries.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries Location: Ashville, OH (Arsenal-1 facility)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $41–$55/hour (USD)

Hands-on quality role inside Anduril’s new Arsenal-1 hyperscale manufacturing site, working on the Roadrunner VTOL interceptor. You’ll run the MRB process, dive into nonconforming materials, create inspection plans, train techs, and support root-cause investigations in a fast-paced, high-tech defense environment. TS/SCI clearance eligibility required.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries Location: Ashville, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $41.83–$55.77/hour (USD)

Core member of the production test team building and testing defense-critical electronics. You’ll run acceptance tests, commission new test systems, troubleshoot line issues, and use production data to boost yield and efficiency. Ideal if you have 3+ years in electronics testing, are fluent with scopes/DMMs, and can read schematics. U.S. Person and Secret clearance eligibility required.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries Location: Ashville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,000–$112,000/year (USD)

Lead a team of quality inspectors making sure incoming, in-process, and final products meet strict AS9100-level standards. You’ll mentor inspectors, own SOPs, manage inspection resources, and drive data-based improvements across multiple product lines. Great fit if you have 5+ years in Quality/Regulatory plus 3+ years in supervision in aerospace/defense or automotive.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.