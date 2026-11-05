🐶 Playful, Smart & Sweet Dogs Ready for Adoption in Ashville

Looking for a loyal friend in Ashville, OH? These wonderful dogs are waiting at Dash Rescue for a family to call their own.

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown/chocolate markings

White with brown/chocolate markings Shelter: Dash Rescue (Ashville, OH)

About Maxie:

Maxie is a sweet, shy little guy whose confidence is growing every day. He can scare easily, so he’ll do best with a gentle, patient person. He would love another dog sibling to play with—his 13-year-old foster sister just isn’t into games!

He’s learning to walk on a leash and is okay using a pee pad, especially when it’s raining and he doesn’t want to go outside.

👉 Meet Maxie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Dash Rescue (Ashville, OH)

About Amber:

Amber is described as “nearly perfect” by her foster. She’s very smart and eager to please. After just a week in foster care, she has almost mastered going potty outside, with only a few accidents near the potty pad.

She’s already working on sit, stay, and come, and her foster mom thinks she could be a great agility dog—she’s athletic but also loves to be with her person.

👉 Meet Amber and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Havanese mix

Havanese mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Dash Rescue (Ashville, OH)

About Pepper Potts:

Pepper Potts is a very sweet girl who first came to Dash Rescue when her elderly owner could no longer care for her. She was adopted, but that home wasn’t her forever match, so she’s back with DASH and ready for the perfect “forever and ever” home this time.

She has already lived in a home and is used to family life, and the rescue is committed to finding her the right match.

👉 Meet Pepper Potts and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please reach out to Dash Rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings and submit an online adoption application. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.