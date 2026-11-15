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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Ashtabula
Looking for a four‑legged friend in Ashtabula, OH? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League for someone to bring them home.
Lulu
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Ashtabula County Animal Protective League
- Phone: (440) 224-1222
Lulu is a young mixed-breed pup with a beautiful dark coat and bright eyes. As a baby, she’s at a great age to learn, bond, and grow up with your family.
👉 Meet Lulu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Veronica (Velma)
- Breed: Boxer / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Ashtabula County Animal Protective League
- Phone: (440) 224-1222
Veronica (also called Velma) is a striking brindle girl with Boxer and Pit Bull Terrier in her mix. She’s an adult, so her size and personality are already developed, making it easier to know if she’s the right fit for your home.
👉 Meet Veronica (Velma) and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Leroy Rogers
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Ashtabula County Animal Protective League
- Phone: (440) 224-1222
Leroy Rogers is a handsome black mixed-breed boy, medium-to-large in size. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving home.
👉 Meet Leroy Rogers and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Ashtabula, OH, consider visiting the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League or giving them a call at (440) 224-1222 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.