Looking for a four‑legged friend in Ashtabula, OH? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Ashtabula County Animal Protective League

Phone: (440) 224-1222

Lulu is a young mixed-breed pup with a beautiful dark coat and bright eyes. As a baby, she’s at a great age to learn, bond, and grow up with your family.

👉 Meet Lulu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Boxer / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Ashtabula County Animal Protective League

Phone: (440) 224-1222

Veronica (also called Velma) is a striking brindle girl with Boxer and Pit Bull Terrier in her mix. She’s an adult, so her size and personality are already developed, making it easier to know if she’s the right fit for your home.

👉 Meet Veronica (Velma) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Large) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Ashtabula County Animal Protective League

Phone: (440) 224-1222

Leroy Rogers is a handsome black mixed-breed boy, medium-to-large in size. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving home.

👉 Meet Leroy Rogers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Ashtabula, OH, consider visiting the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League or giving them a call at (440) 224-1222 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.