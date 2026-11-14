Healthcare hiring is steady in Ashtabula, OH right now, with options from hospital work to home care and lab roles. If you’re in patient care or looking to break into medical support, these are worth a look.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: Ashtabula, OH

Type: Part-time (PRN and full-time options mentioned)

(PRN and full-time options mentioned) Salary: Not listed

One-on-one care in the home, with flexible scheduling, weekly pay, and short commutes since they match you with nearby clients. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401K, paid training, and 24/7 clinical support, plus day, evening, or overnight shifts with no weekend requirement.

Employer: Ashtabula Regional Medical Center

Ashtabula Regional Medical Center Location: Ashtabula, OH

Type: PRN (as needed)

Salary: Not listed

Work in ARMC’s brand-new patient care tower with private rooms, a new ICU, ORs, and ED space. Great fit if you like fast-paced hospital work and direct patient care (ADLs, vitals, bathing, feeding); BLS required and you must attend at least 4 days of day-shift orientation.

Employer: Apex Skin

Location: Ashtabula, OH (Eastside clinics, some travel)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (7:30 am–4:00 pm)

Salary: Competitive hourly rate based on experience

Support a dermatology Mohs lab with specimen handling, staining, and slide prep in a weekday schedule—no nights or weekends listed. Ideal if you have an associate degree in a lab/health field and want hands-on lab work with a travel stipend and a patient-focused team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.