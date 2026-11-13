Ashtabula’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up in clinics and dental offices. If you want steady patients and local, in-person work, these are worth a look.

Employer: The DiSalvatore Chiropractic Health Center

The DiSalvatore Chiropractic Health Center Location: Ashtabula, OH

Type: Part-time (Tues, Thurs or Fri, and Sat)

(Tues, Thurs or Fri, and Sat) Salary: Not listed

Work in a chiropractic health center, focusing on pain relief, relaxation, and wellness. Great if you’re an Ohio-licensed massage therapist who enjoys therapeutic work and collaborating with other healthcare pros.

Employer: Ashtabula Dental Associates

Location: Ashtabula, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $22.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, vision, life, disability, HSA, PTO, paid training, on-site gym, employee discounts, EAP, retirement plan, more

Busy, growing family dental office looking for a detail-focused assistant who can handle chairside work, X-rays, and patient education. Good fit if you like a fast-paced clinic with strong benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Ashtabula Dental Associates

Location: Ashtabula, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, vision, life, disability, PTO, retirement plan, on-site gym, CE credits, uniform allowance, EAP, and more

Very similar role but geared toward experienced dental assistants who want to use four-handed dentistry skills and advanced imaging. Ideal if you already know your way around a busy dental practice and want strong benefits plus CE support.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers are flexible for the right person. Save the links and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.