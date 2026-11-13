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🏥 Ashtabula Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings Hiring Now
Ashtabula’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up in clinics and dental offices. If you want steady patients and local, in-person work, these are worth a look.
Licensed Massage Therapist
- Employer: The DiSalvatore Chiropractic Health Center
- Location: Ashtabula, OH
- Type: Part-time (Tues, Thurs or Fri, and Sat)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a chiropractic health center, focusing on pain relief, relaxation, and wellness. Great if you’re an Ohio-licensed massage therapist who enjoys therapeutic work and collaborating with other healthcare pros.
Dental Assistant
- Employer: Ashtabula Dental Associates
- Location: Ashtabula, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $22.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, vision, life, disability, HSA, PTO, paid training, on-site gym, employee discounts, EAP, retirement plan, more
Busy, growing family dental office looking for a detail-focused assistant who can handle chairside work, X-rays, and patient education. Good fit if you like a fast-paced clinic with strong benefits and room to grow.
Experienced Dental Assistant for Busy Family Practice
- Employer: Ashtabula Dental Associates
- Location: Ashtabula, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, vision, life, disability, PTO, retirement plan, on-site gym, CE credits, uniform allowance, EAP, and more
Very similar role but geared toward experienced dental assistants who want to use four-handed dentistry skills and advanced imaging. Ideal if you already know your way around a busy dental practice and want strong benefits plus CE support.
If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers are flexible for the right person. Save the links and apply while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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