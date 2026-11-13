📅 Free after-hours movie: Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Join the Ashtabula County District Library for an after-hours movie night featuring the 80s classic “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” (rated R).

The event is open to all ages, and the library is offering free popcorn and drinks while you watch.

Just show up at the library on the event date and enjoy a relaxed movie night—no extra details about registration are listed.