Senior Bengals and a sweet adult shorthair are waiting at Chequamegon Humane Association in Ashland, WI, for loving homes. All come already vetted and ready to settle in with you.

Breed: Bengal

Bengal Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Chequamegon Humane Association

Phone: (715) 682-9744

Location: Ashland, WI

All pets from this shelter are spayed/neutered, vaccinated (age appropriate), dewormed, and microchipped. Adult cat fees are usually $85, but Tig’s Bengal adoption fee is listed at $200.

👉 Meet QQ1 Tig and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bengal

Bengal Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Chequamegon Humane Association

Phone: (715) 682-9744

Location: Ashland, WI

Like all CHA pets, Gemma will go home spayed, up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines, dewormed, and microchipped. Her Bengal adoption fee is $200.

👉 Meet QQ3 Gemma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bengal

Bengal Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Chequamegon Humane Association

Phone: (715) 682-9744

Location: Ashland, WI

Harley is another senior Bengal at CHA. He will be neutered, vaccinated (age appropriate), dewormed, and microchipped before going home. His adoption fee is $200.

👉 Meet QQ2 Harley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Chequamegon Humane Association

Phone: (715) 682-9744

Location: Ashland, WI

Mellen Tortellini is an adult domestic shorthair. At CHA, adult cat adoption fees are $85, and she will be spayed, vaccinated (age appropriate), dewormed, and microchipped before going home.

👉 Meet Mellen Tortellini and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Ashland, WI, consider calling Chequamegon Humane Association at (715) 682-9744 to ask about these cats, or visit their online listings to start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.