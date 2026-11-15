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🐱 Beautiful Bengal & Domestic Shorthair Cats Ready in Ashland
Senior Bengals and a sweet adult shorthair are waiting at Chequamegon Humane Association in Ashland, WI, for loving homes. All come already vetted and ready to settle in with you.
QQ1 Tig
- Breed: Bengal
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Chequamegon Humane Association
- Phone: (715) 682-9744
- Location: Ashland, WI
All pets from this shelter are spayed/neutered, vaccinated (age appropriate), dewormed, and microchipped. Adult cat fees are usually $85, but Tig’s Bengal adoption fee is listed at $200.
👉 Meet QQ1 Tig and apply to adopt on adoptapet
QQ3 Gemma
- Breed: Bengal
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Chequamegon Humane Association
- Phone: (715) 682-9744
- Location: Ashland, WI
Like all CHA pets, Gemma will go home spayed, up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines, dewormed, and microchipped. Her Bengal adoption fee is $200.
👉 Meet QQ3 Gemma and apply to adopt on adoptapet
QQ2 Harley
- Breed: Bengal
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Chequamegon Humane Association
- Phone: (715) 682-9744
- Location: Ashland, WI
Harley is another senior Bengal at CHA. He will be neutered, vaccinated (age appropriate), dewormed, and microchipped before going home. His adoption fee is $200.
👉 Meet QQ2 Harley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mellen Tortellini
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Chequamegon Humane Association
- Phone: (715) 682-9744
- Location: Ashland, WI
Mellen Tortellini is an adult domestic shorthair. At CHA, adult cat adoption fees are $85, and she will be spayed, vaccinated (age appropriate), dewormed, and microchipped before going home.
👉 Meet Mellen Tortellini and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Ashland, WI, consider calling Chequamegon Humane Association at (715) 682-9744 to ask about these cats, or visit their online listings to start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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