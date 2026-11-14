Ashland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both local pros and travelers. Here are a few stand-out roles worth a closer look.

Employer: NorthLakes Community Clinic

NorthLakes Community Clinic Location: Ashland, WI (must live in NorthLakes’ service area)

(must live in NorthLakes’ service area) Type: Full-time

Pay/Bonus: $20,000 in bonuses ($10K sign-on + $5K at 2 years + $5K at 3 years)

Work with kids and families while planning and delivering PT treatment to improve movement, fitness, and daily life. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, 6 weeks PTO, 403(b) with 4% match, loan repayment partner) and a mission-driven, community clinic setting.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Ashland, WI

Type: Travel / Internship

Pay: $2,302 per week (based on 40 hours; tax-free stipend TBD)

(based on 40 hours; tax-free stipend TBD) Schedule: 26-week assignment, 8-hour day shifts, 40 hours/week, start 01/04/2027

Travel SLP role for those who want to explore the Northwoods while earning solid weekly pay. Host Healthcare offers Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, license reimbursement, and other traveler-friendly perks.

Employer: Essentia Health

Essentia Health Location: Ashland Clinic, Ashland, WI

Type: Casual/PRN (Part-time)

Pay: $31.53 – $40.28 per hour

Schedule: Day rotation, variable start/end times, holidays required, no call

Great fit if you want flexible hours while building your imaging career. You’ll perform mammography and general radiology using advanced digital systems, meeting MQSA guidelines, with access to Essentia’s broader benefits, training, and tuition support (eligibility may vary by FTE).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Ashland tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.