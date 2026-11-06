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🐶 Playful Ashland Dogs Ready for Adoption and Love
Looking for a loyal friend in Ashland, WI? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Chequamegon Humane Association for a cozy home and a family to love.
Webb
- Breed: Shih Tzu
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Chequamegon Humane Association
- Phone: (715) 682-9744
Included with adoption: Webb will be neutered, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested, and up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines.
👉 Meet Webb and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ghost
- Breed: Maltese / Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Puppy (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Chequamegon Humane Association
- Phone: (715) 682-9744
Included with adoption: Ghost will be neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines. Dogs are also tested for heartworm.
👉 Meet Ghost and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Casper
- Breed: Maltese / Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Puppy (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Chequamegon Humane Association
- Phone: (715) 682-9744
Included with adoption: Casper will be neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines, with heartworm testing done as well.
👉 Meet Casper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lucky
- Breed: Spaniel (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Chequamegon Humane Association
- Phone: (715) 682-9744
Included with adoption: Lucky will be spayed, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested, and up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines.
👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call Chequamegon Humane Association at (715) 682-9744 to ask about meeting any of these pups and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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