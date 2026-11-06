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Ashland

🐶 Playful Ashland Dogs Ready for Adoption and Love

8 days ago

Looking for a loyal friend in Ashland, WI? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Chequamegon Humane Association for a cozy home and a family to love.

Webb

  • Breed: Shih Tzu
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $200
  • Shelter: Chequamegon Humane Association
  • Phone: (715) 682-9744

Included with adoption: Webb will be neutered, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested, and up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines.

👉 Meet Webb and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Ghost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NrSbX_1GoONVFA00
  • Breed: Maltese / Shih Tzu mix
  • Age: Puppy (Baby)
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $350
  • Shelter: Chequamegon Humane Association
  • Phone: (715) 682-9744

Included with adoption: Ghost will be neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines. Dogs are also tested for heartworm.

👉 Meet Ghost and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Casper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k33rt_1GoONVFA00
  • Breed: Maltese / Shih Tzu mix
  • Age: Puppy (Baby)
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $350
  • Shelter: Chequamegon Humane Association
  • Phone: (715) 682-9744

Included with adoption: Casper will be neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines, with heartworm testing done as well.

👉 Meet Casper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Lucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CjqEN_1GoONVFA00
  • Breed: Spaniel (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $200
  • Shelter: Chequamegon Humane Association
  • Phone: (715) 682-9744

Included with adoption: Lucky will be spayed, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested, and up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines.

👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call Chequamegon Humane Association at (715) 682-9744 to ask about meeting any of these pups and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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