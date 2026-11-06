🐶 Playful Ashland Dogs Ready for Adoption and Love

Looking for a loyal friend in Ashland, WI? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Chequamegon Humane Association for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Chequamegon Humane Association

Phone: (715) 682-9744

Included with adoption: Webb will be neutered, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested, and up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines.

👉 Meet Webb and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese / Shih Tzu mix

Maltese / Shih Tzu mix Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Chequamegon Humane Association

Phone: (715) 682-9744

Included with adoption: Ghost will be neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines. Dogs are also tested for heartworm.

👉 Meet Ghost and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese / Shih Tzu mix

Maltese / Shih Tzu mix Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Chequamegon Humane Association

Phone: (715) 682-9744

Included with adoption: Casper will be neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines, with heartworm testing done as well.

👉 Meet Casper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Spaniel (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Spaniel (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Chequamegon Humane Association

Phone: (715) 682-9744

Included with adoption: Lucky will be spayed, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested, and up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines.

👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call Chequamegon Humane Association at (715) 682-9744 to ask about meeting any of these pups and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.