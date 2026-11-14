Ashland has a nice mix of front-line customer service and retail roles right now, from fast food to auto service. Good options here if you like working with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Zaxby's (GK Ashland LLC)

Zaxby's (GK Ashland LLC) Location: Ashland, VA (806-A England St, 23005)

Pay: $13.00 – $18.50 per hour

Type: Full-time, Part-time, On-site

Fast-paced cashier role where you’ll take orders, handle payments, and help with basic food prep, stocking, and cleaning. Clear career path (Team Member → Trainer → Shift Lead → Manager) plus meal discounts, health/vision/dental insurance, flexible schedule, paid training, and bonuses for strong performance.

Employer: Sheetz

Sheetz Location: Ashland, VA

Pay: Base hourly + extra $1.50/hr for 10pm–6am shifts

Type: Part-time

Convenience store role with a mix of cashiering, food prep, stocking, and cleaning in a busy, team-focused setting. Perks include food and drink discounts, PTO, employee bonuses, 100% paid maternity/paternity leave, and up to $5,250/year in tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Basic Auto Sales

Location: Ashland, VA 23005 (in-person)

Pay: $3,000 – $6,000 per month

Type: Full-time

Customer-facing role at a local dealership with 50 years in business, handling service write-ups, scheduling, parts ordering, and daily reports. Good fit if you have automotive service experience, like organizing tech workloads, and want benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, employee discount).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one spot to fill.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.