Ashland’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like fast-paced, hands-on work. Here are a couple of strong picks if you’re ready for your next move in supply chain.

Employer: Veolia

Veolia Location: Ashland, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$110,000/year

Lead all warehouse operations for Veolia’s ES Products, Projects, and Services group across the U.S. You’ll manage a team, oversee 3PL partners, own KPIs, and drive process improvements in a fast-paced, global supply chain environment. Strong SAP experience and 7–10 years in warehousing/logistics are required, and the role comes with day-one medical, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so it’s only included once here.

Employer: Gourmet Foods International

Location: Ashland, VA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10:00 AM–6:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Keep this food distribution warehouse running smoothly by handling cycle counts, reconciling inventory, checking product quality, and processing returns. This is a great fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable on your feet, and okay working in cold environments, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, flexible PTO, paid holidays, and free college tuition.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.