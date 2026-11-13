Ashland’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work and lots of chances to move up. Here are a few solid local options if you like fast-paced, people-focused jobs.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Ashland, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$26 per hour

Help run a single Panda Express location, from hiring and leading the team to keeping guests happy and hitting sales goals. This role stands out for its paid leadership training, free meals, and a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, and more) plus clear paths to grow your career.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 9563 B Kings Charter Dr, Ashland, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run the show on your shift: manage staff, control food and cash costs, handle inventory, and keep customers happy. Good fit if you like being in charge, staying organized, and want a clear step toward store management.

Employer: Jade Chinese Restaurant

Location: Ashland, VA (10180 Lakeridge Pkwy)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12/hour base + tips (employer notes around $25/hour with tips, not guaranteed)

Serve guests during 4-hour lunch and dinner shifts, Tuesday–Sunday, with a flexible schedule and in-person, local work. Great if you want extra income, like talking with people, and prefer shorter, set shifts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many places are open to training and flexible schedules if you show up ready to work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.