Ashland’s got a nice mix of food, retail, and travel‑center jobs right now. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Ashland, VA (9563 B Kings Charter Dr)

(9563 B Kings Charter Dr) Type: Full-time (store team member)

Take phone orders, help customers at the counter, make pizzas, and keep the store stocked and clean. Training is on the job, and there’s a clear path to move up into management if you want a long‑term spot.

Employer: TravelCenters of America (TA Truck Service)

Location: Ashland, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Front‑desk style role at the truck service center: write work orders, handle over‑the‑counter sales, source parts, and help drivers get back on the road. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, tuition help, and meal/other discounts.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: Ashland, VA (253 N Washington Hwy)

(253 N Washington Hwy) Type: Part-time (store lists as PT; posting type shows full-time)

Pick and pack online grocery orders, greet customers, and help with curbside pickup. Good fit if you like a fast pace, staying organized, and working with a team in a well‑known grocery chain.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.