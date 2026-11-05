⚠️ Nov 17 hearing on 3.5% marijuana tax & budget changes

⚠️ Town hearing on marijuana sales tax & budget changes

The Ashland Town Council will hold two public hearings on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 6:30 PM at Ashland Town Hall, 121 Thompson Street, Ashland, VA.

Topics:

Ordinance No. 2026-14: Add a new section to the Town Code to create a 3.5% local sales tax on retail marijuana sales , effective January 1, 2027 .

Add a new section to the Town Code to create a , effective . FY 2026/2027 Budget Amendment: Adjustments including $1,037,521 in expenditures and revenues in the Capital Project Fund and $290,432 in the General Fund as part of the annual budget true-up.

Have a say:

Attend the hearing and share your views.

Send written comments to Doug Goodman at Dougg@ashlandva.gov or by mail to Town of Ashland, PO Box 1600, Ashland, VA 23005 .

at or by mail to . Request copies of the ordinance and budget amendment by calling Town Hall at (804) 798-9219, Mon–Thu, 7:30 AM–6:00 PM.

Residents with disabilities can contact Town Hall in advance to arrange assistance.