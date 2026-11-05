undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ashland
⚠️ Nov 17 hearing on 3.5% marijuana tax & budget changes
7 days ago
⚠️ Town hearing on marijuana sales tax & budget changes
The Ashland Town Council will hold two public hearings on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 6:30 PM at Ashland Town Hall, 121 Thompson Street, Ashland, VA.
Topics:
- Ordinance No. 2026-14: Add a new section to the Town Code to create a 3.5% local sales tax on retail marijuana sales, effective January 1, 2027.
- FY 2026/2027 Budget Amendment: Adjustments including $1,037,521 in expenditures and revenues in the Capital Project Fund and $290,432 in the General Fund as part of the annual budget true-up.
Have a say:
- Attend the hearing and share your views.
- Send written comments to Doug Goodman at Dougg@ashlandva.gov or by mail to Town of Ashland, PO Box 1600, Ashland, VA 23005.
- Request copies of the ordinance and budget amendment by calling Town Hall at (804) 798-9219, Mon–Thu, 7:30 AM–6:00 PM.
Residents with disabilities can contact Town Hall in advance to arrange assistance.
More Info: Public Hearings on November 17, 2026 at 6:30pm • A...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.