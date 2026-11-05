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🎓 Multiple Child Care Teaching Jobs in Ashland, VA
Ashland’s early education scene is busy right now. If you love working with little kids, there are several solid teaching roles open with steady hours and benefits.
Child Care Teacher – Full-Time
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Ashland, VA (in person)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, paid time off, parental leave, employee discount, professional development
You’ll run a warm, structured classroom for young children, planning fun lessons in early literacy, math, movement, and social skills. Good fit if you have experience with little ones and want steady hours plus solid benefits.
Child Care Teacher / Lead Teacher – Full-Time
- Employer: First Baptist Church Childcare Center (implied from description)
- Location: Ashland, VA (in person)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour
- Benefits: Health insurance, employee discount, paid time off, professional development assistance
Lead a Christ-centered, licensed classroom where kids grow academically, socially, and spiritually. Great if you have an early childhood background, want to guide other staff, and like close partnerships with families.
Child Care Lead Teacher
- Employer: First Baptist Church Childcare Center (implied from description)
- Location: Ashland, VA (in person)
- Type: Not specified (in-person teaching role)
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, paid time off
Very similar to the role above, this Lead Teacher spot focuses on running a safe, Christ-centered classroom, planning age-appropriate lessons, and keeping detailed records. Nice match if you have at least two years’ experience and want to be the go-to person in the room.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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