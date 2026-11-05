🚚 Ashland, VA Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Ashland’s warehouse and logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re newer to the field or ready to lead a team. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: DPR Construction (OES Equipment)

DPR Construction (OES Equipment) Location: Ashland / Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day warehouse operations—inventory, shipping/receiving, safety, and team coordination—for OES Equipment, part of the DPR Construction family. Great fit if you have 4–6 years in warehouse/logistics and some lead or supervisory experience, and want a hands-on role with a major construction contractor.

Employer: Cascades

Location: Ashland, VA

Type: Full-time , 12-hour rotating shifts

, 12-hour rotating shifts Salary: $23.98/hour (with increases after probation)

Operate industrial clamp trucks to load and unload paper rolls for a company focused on eco-friendly products. This role offers guaranteed hours, full benefits within 31 days, profit sharing, and an employer retirement plan—ideal if you have industrial forklift experience and like steady, physical work.

Employer: Lux Flooring Specialists

Location: Ashland, VA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Salary: $17/hour

Hands-on warehouse role handling flooring materials, from receiving and organizing to cutting, staging, and making deliveries in a company vehicle. Good match if you’re dependable, can lift 50+ lbs, have a valid driver’s license and clean record, and want room to grow with training and benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO).

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.