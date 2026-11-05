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Ashland
🚧 Ashland, VA Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings
7 days ago
Ashland’s building scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong picks in construction and skilled trades around town.
Journeyman Electrician – Haven Electrical LLC
- Employer: Haven Electrical LLC
- Location: Ashland, VA / Central Virginia
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive hourly pay (based on experience)
This locally owned shop focuses on custom homes, high-end remodels, and commercial work. Good fit if you’re a licensed journeyman who can work independently, read plans, and wants steady weekday hours with chances to mentor apprentices.
Site Foreman – Civil Site Work
- Employer: Not listed (civil/site contractor)
- Location: Ashland, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $34–$40 per hour, about 45–50 hours/week
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off
Lead a crew on grading, utilities, and road prep while running heavy equipment (including a motor grader with GPS/laser). Great for someone with 5+ years site work and 2+ years foreman experience who wants leadership responsibility and steady overtime.
Leaf Filter Installer (Subcontractor) – LeafFilter Gutter Protection
- Employer: LeafFilter Gutter Protection
- Location: Ashland, VA
- Type: Subcontractor / 1099 (flexible schedule)
- Pay: $150–$300+ per job, average $1,500–$3,000 per week (paid weekly, per job)
Install LeafFilter’s gutter protection system on pre-sold jobs—you just show up and install. No experience needed, but you’ll need a truck or van, ladders, basic tools, and liability insurance (they help you get it). You can work part-time or full-time and start quickly after onboarding.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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