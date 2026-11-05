🚧 Ashland, VA Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings

Ashland’s building scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong picks in construction and skilled trades around town.

Employer: Haven Electrical LLC

Haven Electrical LLC Location: Ashland, VA / Central Virginia

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (based on experience)

This locally owned shop focuses on custom homes, high-end remodels, and commercial work. Good fit if you’re a licensed journeyman who can work independently, read plans, and wants steady weekday hours with chances to mentor apprentices.

Employer: Not listed (civil/site contractor)

Not listed (civil/site contractor) Location: Ashland, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34–$40 per hour , about 45–50 hours/week

, about Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off

Lead a crew on grading, utilities, and road prep while running heavy equipment (including a motor grader with GPS/laser). Great for someone with 5+ years site work and 2+ years foreman experience who wants leadership responsibility and steady overtime.

Employer: LeafFilter Gutter Protection

Location: Ashland, VA

Type: Subcontractor / 1099 (flexible schedule)

Pay: $150–$300+ per job, average $1,500–$3,000 per week (paid weekly, per job)

Install LeafFilter’s gutter protection system on pre-sold jobs—you just show up and install. No experience needed, but you’ll need a truck or van, ladders, basic tools, and liability insurance (they help you get it). You can work part-time or full-time and start quickly after onboarding.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.