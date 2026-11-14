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Jeromesville
Hillsdale students learn lessons in service from local veterans
By Abby Hiday,2 days ago
JEROMESVILLE — Service doesn’t always come with a uniform. Sometimes it’s a simple act of kindness — like honoring and serving veterans for a Veterans Day celebration.
Hillsdale Local Schools invited veterans to its gymnasium Friday, Nov. 13 for the annual Veterans Day Assembly. The program honored those who served — and shared with everyone the importance of service.