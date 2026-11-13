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Sports
Mapleton coach seeks recognition for indoor track and field athletes
By Abby Hiday,10 days ago
NANKIN — Mapleton indoor track and field athletes have qualified for state competition and earned championship placements. Coach Joe Ortiz said it’s time for students to earn more recognition for their accomplishments.
Ortiz asked the Mapleton Board of Education Thursday to consider recognizing indoor track and field as a varsity sport.