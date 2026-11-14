Ashland schools are gearing up for spring sports and extra student support. If you like working with kids and being part of the school community, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ASHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 5

ASHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 5 Location: Ashland High School, Ashland, OR

Type: Temporary, Stipend/Extra Duty

Pay: $4,404 – $5,440 (season stipend)

Lead the girls tennis program, run practices, set goals, and guide athletes through the season. Good fit if you have tennis coaching experience, OSAA coach certification, and current First Aid/CPR.

Employer: ASHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 5

ASHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 5 Location: Ashland High School, Ashland, OR

Type: Temporary

Pay: $2,850 – $3,885 (season stipend)

Support the head coach with practices, drills, and supervision for the girls tennis team. Great for someone who enjoys mentoring teens and wants sideline experience without running the whole program.

Employer: ASHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 5

ASHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 5 Location: Walker Elementary, Ashland, OR

Type: Temporary, 0.75 FTE (about 6 hours/day)

Pay: $18.69 – $22.88 per hour

Work closely with students with special needs in small groups and one-on-one, helping with academics, behavior support, and daily routines. Good match if you have an AA degree or similar experience and enjoy patient, hands-on work with kids.

Employer: ASHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 5

ASHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 5 Location: Ashland High School, Ashland, OR

Type: Temporary, Stipend/Extra Duty

Pay: $5,699 – $6,735 (season stipend)

Oversee the full track & field program, from sprints and distance to throws and jumps. You’ll manage assistant coaches, plan practices, and keep athletes safe and competitive.

Employer: ASHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 5

ASHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 5 Location: Ashland High School, Ashland, OR

Type: Temporary, Stipend/Extra Duty

Pay: $5,699 – $6,735 (season stipend)

Build and lead the boys volleyball program, from daily drills to game strategy and team culture. Ideal if you know the sport well and want to shape a high school program.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.